Sean Fanning Appointed New Chief Financial Officer of Cascade Environmental

Sean Fanning, CFO Cascade Environmental Excellence on Every Level

Sean’s industry experience combined with his expertise in operational and financial systems will be a real boost for Cascade” — John Cowdery, CEO

BOTHELL, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cascade Environmental (“Cascade”), a leading field services contractor of drilling, site investigation, and remediation services, announced that industry veteran Sean Fanning has joined Cascade as Chief Financial Officer. Sean replaces Tyler Kopet who was appointed CFO in 2013.

Sean has over 20 years of drilling industry experience in both the mining and environmental sectors. His background includes both public and privately-held companies as well as private-equity. Sean has extensive experience driving successful integrations and executing strategic growth initiatives. Sean holds a Bachelor of Economics from Adelaide University (Australia). He is a member of the Colorado and the Utah Society of CPAs and the American Institute of CPAs.

John Cowdery, Cascade CEO, said of Fanning’s appointment, “We are very excited about Sean joining our team. Sean’s industry experience combined with his expertise in operational and financial systems will be a real boost for Cascade. He is knowledgeable about multiple markets and international opportunities. I am confident Sean’s leadership will take Cascade to the next level.”

Sean begins his appointment in mid-March. “I am genuinely looking forward to working with John and the entire Cascade organization,” said Fanning. “I share the team’s passion and enthusiasm for delivering solutions. Together, we will profitably grow the company and solidify its position as the premier drilling and remediation company in the USA.”

About Cascade:

Cascade is a field services contractor that partners with our clients to provide seamless environmental and geotechnical solutions from concept to completion. Our vision is to integrate technology, safety, sustainability and human potential to tackle the challenging environmental and geotechnical issues facing our clients. For more information on Cascade, please visit www.cascade-env.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.