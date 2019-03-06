INCENDIA PARTNERS WINS CLEARLYRATED'S 2019 BEST OF STAFFING ® CLIENT AND TALENT AWARDS

Earned by less than two percent of all staffing agencies in the U.S. and Canada

FRAMINGHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Incendia Partners , a leading staffing agency with a focus on Software & Hardware Engineering, QA, IT, Accounting & Finance, Human Resources, Legal, Office & Clerical, and Manufacturing announced today they have won ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Awards for providing superior service to their clients and job seekers for the 4th year in a row. Presented in partnership with CareerBuilder, ClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based completely on the ratings given to them by their clients and the permanent and temporary employees they’ve helped find jobs. On average, clients of winning agencies are 2.2 times more likely to be completely satisfied and job seekers who work with winning agencies are 1.7 times more likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies. Best of Staffing Award winners make up less than 2% of all staffing agencies in the U.S. and Canada.Focused on helping to connect people with the right job openings at companies nationwide, Incendia Partners received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from their clients and job seekers.“Our team at Incendia works hard to make service a priority and we are proud and honored to be recognized for our efforts in this way. Listening to our clients and candidates and learning from their feedback is extremely important to us.” Incendia’s Managing Partner, Rob Recchia said."In today’s historically tight labor market, hiring managers and job seekers need a clear and reputable way to vet potential staffing and recruiting partners,” said ClearlyRated’s CEO Eric Gregg. “Best of Staffing winners have set themselves apart by demonstrating their commitment to client and candidate service, investing in a survey and feedback program that brings transparency to the client and talent experience at their firm. I’m thrilled to showcase these service leaders alongside their validated client and talent ratings on ClearlyRated.com!”About Incendia PartnersWith over 20 years of experience, Incendia Partners has helped place hundreds of qualified professionals at companies all over the country. Whether a business is looking for full-time, temp, or temp-to-hire talent, or a candidate is in search of their next great career opportunity, Incendia Partners is fueled by a single purpose: finding solutions for employment needs.About ClearlyRatedClearlyRated (formerly known as Inavero) administers more staffing agency client and talent satisfaction surveys than any other firm in the world, reporting on more than 1.2 million satisfaction surveys from staffing agency clients and job seekers each year. Committed to delivering ongoing value to the industry, ClearlyRated is proud to serve as the American Staffing Association’s exclusive service quality partner. Learn more at ClearlyRated.com/SolutionsAbout Best of StaffingClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and job candidates. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com – an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms – based exclusively on validated client and candidate ratings and testimonials.



