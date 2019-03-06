Global Household Care Packaging Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Household Care Packaging Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Household goods refer to products used every day in laundry, dishwashing, cleaning (insecticides and bleaches), surface care, and air care. Because products such as insecticides and bleaches need to reach customers in appropriate condition, protective and durable materials are required for their packaging.

Increasing focus on improving the aesthetic design of personal care products to attract consumers is expected to drive demand. Increasing consumer awareness towards sustainable and compact durable product packing solutions is expected to have a positive impact on market growth.

Surging demand for hair care and skin care products on account of increasing consumer awareness toward healthy lifestyle habits is expected to fuel industry expansion. Rising consumption of perfumes, aftershaves, and nail paints is expected to fuel demand. Rapid industrialization leading to the establishment of numerous cosmetic manufacturing units particularly in India and China is expected to stimulate industry growth over the next seven years.

In 2018, the global Household Care Packaging market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Household Care Packaging status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Household Care Packaging development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Amcor

APCO Packaging

Bemis

Coveris

Rexam

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cans

Sachets

Aerosols

Bottles

Blisters

Bags

Jars

Market segment by Application, split into

Laundry

Dishwashing

Cleaning (Insecticides and Bleaches)

Surface Care

Air Care

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Key Stakeholders

Household Care Packaging Manufacturers

Household Care Packaging Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Household Care Packaging Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

