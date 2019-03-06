EBERHARD & CO. CELEBRATES LEONARDO DA VINCI AT MIA PHOTO FAIR

Leonardo da Vinci (1452-1519) Codice Atlantico (Codex Atlanticus), Sheet 5 recto – Perspectograph, ©Veneranda Biblioteca Ambrosiana/Mondadori Portfolio

For the seventh year, Eberhard & Co., the Swiss watchmaking maison, will be the official partner of MIA Fair, an exhibition dedicated to art and photography

I have always felt it was my destiny to build a machine that would allow man to fly” — Leonardo da Vinci

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, March 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Milan, February 2019 - for the seventh year running, Eberhard & Co., the Swiss watchmaking Maison, will be the official partner of MIA Photo Fair, the international exhibition dedicated to art photography, which is now in its ninth edition. The fair was founded and is directed by Fabio Castelli and Lorenza Castelli and will take place in Milan from 22nd to 25th March within the exhibition area of The Mall.

With over one hundred and thirty years of research and passion behind it, Eberhard & Co. has marked its history by creating items of great character, design, and elegance. The brand has always shown attentiveness and sensitivity towards the world of art and supports initiatives of special cultural interest: “Mia Photo Fair forms part of our commitment to the world of art which is absolutely fundamental to Italy, as the birthplace of past figures that have shaped our present cultural and scientific knowledge.” – says Mario Peserico, Managing Director of Eberhard & Co. “Every year at this event we particularly support projects that promote excellence and ingenuity and use our space here to present them. 2019 is dedicated to celebrating Leonardo da Vinci, so naturally, the focus is on the Master and his revolutionary insights.”

Eberhard & Co. commemorates Leonardo da Vinci, celebrating his 500th anniversary by exhibiting five sheets reproduced from the Codex Atlanticus, his famous collection of drawings and writings, the original of which is preserved at the Biblioteca Ambrosiana in Milan.

This selection, curated by Edoardo Zanon of the “Centro Studi Leonardo3” in Milan, illustrates the Master’s notes and studies on perspective and optics, historically retracing one of the most important findings related to the subject of photography. Indeed, optics was a field of knowledge still to be deciphered in the 16th century, when Leonardo was involved in investigating the secrets of sight. The sketches contained in the Codex Atlanticus show firstly how his knowledge turned into practical applications and, secondly, reveal his brilliant insights into the functioning of the eye. Leonardo's experiments cover concepts such as visual trajectories, camera obscura, beams of light, image reversal, pupils that contract and dilate - themes that are precursors of the developments in photography today.

Based on this data, a “Camera Obscura”, the so-called “artificial eye”, will be set up by Beppe Bolchi. Here, visitors will have the chance to become true protagonists of the pinhole phenomenon, experiencing its operation first-hand.

During the vernissage, visitors will also have the opportunity to be photographed by an artist using a pinhole camera. However, this experience is reserved for women, who must book in advance, and for a select number of women readers of IO DONNA, the weekly magazine published by the project’s sponsor, Il Corriere della Sera.

www.eberhard1887.com

