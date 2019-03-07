VA w.o.w Female Condom Brand Launches Online from Europe

VA w.o.w in O-Cube model VA retail pack VA in model and foil package

The new CE-Mark female condom brand, VA® worn-of-women focuses on elegant design and body-shaping fit, now available globally online at vawow.com.

The VA worn-of-women condom is almost like wearing a new fashion accessory to the bedroom. Beautiful, simple and very reassuring.” — Brian Osterberg

PETOSKEY, MICHIGAN, USA, March 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The makers of the female condom brand, VA® worn-of-women, announce its successful European launch. Available exclusively online at the VA w.o.w website, http://vawow.com [vawow.com __title__ ]. The VA is available in the EU and CE-Mark approved regions, with USA availability possible by late 2019.U.S. design firm http://ixullc.com IXu __title__ IXu]stated high popularity of the VA in European, Brazilian and African test markets. The VA obtained the highest rating of all four European CE-Mark approved female condoms in an independent clinical study published in the British Lancet medical journal. It achieved a 97% satisfaction rating in a user survey.IXu CEO Brian Osterberg states, “We’re pleased to finally offer the VA as the sensual-looking, great-fitting "fashion" condom needed to broaden female condom acceptance. We expect a big response confirming why the VA easily became the popular choice over an older brand in a European test market. The old brand was recently dropped from the U.S. over-the-counter market, by the maker themselves. Fortunately for consumers, the VA looks nothing like the old brand. It's extremely feminine, natural and sleek in appearance."The VA registered a successful two-year trial market at all Portuguese public health clinics. Distributed by the http://clinifar.pt [Clinifar __title__ Clinifar]company of Lisbon, after a single year of two female condom brands offered, the VA was selected as the only brand stocked in clinics the second year of the trial, due entirely to consumer response.“Clinifar is pleased to once again offer the VA condom, as the Portuguese Health Ministry had success with the popularity of the VA in nationwide clinics in a prior trial market,” states Monica Costa, Manager, Clinifar, Lisbon, Portugal.The VA condom can be worn by women of all ages, sizes and shape.“Female condoms need to become more popular in Germany. We welcome the new VA to play a major role for women’s sexual health,” says Harriet Langanke from Germany’s Charitable Foundation Sexuality and Health http://stiftung-gssg.org [(GSSG __title__ ]) in Cologne.The VA proved more than the functional equivalent of the FDA-approved female condom, FC2, as published in the https://www.thelancet.com/journals/langlo/article/PIIS2214-109X(13 )70054-8/fulltext [ Lancet medical journal. __title__ VA Clinical Study] HLL Lifecare Ltd. of India, a world-leading condom maker, is the exclusive contract-manufacturer of the VA for IXu LLC.“The demand for simple, effective and inexpensive latex female condoms has been proven by our VA condom, and should increase in the years to come with its popularity,” said Mr. T. Rajasekar, Director of Marketing, HLL, “Our launching of the VA condom in Europe allows it to become a global game-changer for safe sex. HLL is delighted to partner exclusively with IXu for the manufacture of VA W.o.W condoms for women.”Contact:Brian Osterberg, CEOIXu LLCPetoskey, MI 49770 USAUSA phone: 001 231 242 4440vawow.comixullc.cominfo@vawow.cominfo@ixullc.com



