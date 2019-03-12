Mumbai Dabbawalas Sign MoU with Trebound for an Enhanced Corporate Learning Experience

Mumbai Dabbawala MoU with Trebound

The L&D experts Trebound sign MoU with supply chain gurus, the Dabbawalas of Mumbai to deliver best practices from one of the most successful management systems

MUMBAI, INDIA, March 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Learning and Development experts Trebound enter into a Memorandum of Agreement with the ultimate supply chain gurus – the Dabbawalas of Mumbai – to deliver best practices from one of the most successful management systems in the world. Together, the experiential learning experts and the masters of supply chain management have collaborated on creating learning for both the corporate high-riser and the management undergrads.

The insight-laden training will capture the essence of what makes the complex business model function with such high success rates, in a Dabbawala Experiential Series.

The DabbaWala Story

- 80 million deliveries.

- Near zero error rate.

- Six Sigma processes in the application.

This 125-year old lunchbox-ferrying legacy business in Mumbai successfully delivers 2,50,000 lunches each week, through the year. Their complex, relentless business model is based on the sheer ownership and communication amongst the 5000 Dabbawalas. The near zero error rate has been a marvel of supply chain management that has been appraised on par with six sigma processes.

And now, for the first time, the Dabbawalas are ready to impart their secret!

“The renowned system of Mumbai Dabbawalas have won them accolades from across the Globe and from personalities like Prince Charles, Richard Branson and personalities alike.”

Brought to a Classroom Near You, by Trebound:

Trebound, have brought about a revolution in the world of experiential learning, through this learning collaboration with the renowned Dabbawalas. The highlights of this management triumph are as below:

- Engaging, meaningful learning for corporates houses and management schools

- Modules encompassing best practices in Supply Chain, Project Deliveries, Customer Centricity, Quality, Motivation, and Communication

- Gamified learning with actual participation in the distribution and delivery system

- Real-life simulations, board room engagements and virtual sessions across the globe

- Senior Learning and Development experts for compelling lessons and content

Trebound - The Experiential Learning Pioneers:

Trebound has created a reputation for itself for leveraging experiential training towards manpower learning and development.

This organization has been successful in delivering several niche modules ranging from Leadership, Communication to Project Management, Collaboration, and many more. ‘Learning by Doing’ is the trademark of these training evangelists, who use powerful application-based learning methodology through role-plays, gamification, simulations, and physical challenges. These activities ensure a 100 percent participation and retention through expert instructional design and goal-oriented workshops.

“This collaboration will add more weightage to our vision of building unique team learning experiences. The sole purpose of these hand-picked experiences would be to impart practical lessons to corporate and students alike” - an official from Trebound said.

Trebound also successfully weaves in local team experiences to intensify team engagement, curated by experts in the field. For instance, the Dharavi Story - Doing more with less, Jungle Survival Programs, City Wide Treasure Hunts, A Day in a Village and many more.

Trebound developmental workshops are created with the idea of making learning fun, challenging and practical for the participants, with an eye on the core takeaway competencies.

A Day In The Life Of Mumbai’s Dabbawalas | Trebound



