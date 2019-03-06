Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Kinesiology Tape Market 2019: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2024

WiseGuyReports.com adds "Kinesiology Tape Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024"

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 6, 2019

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Kinesiology Tape Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “Kinesiology Tape Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Kinesiology Tape Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Kinesiology tape is invented by Kenzo Kase in 1979. It is a type of thin, elastic cotton tape that can stretch up to 140% of its original length. Compared with conventional tape, kinesiology tape is more elastic and less mechanism constraints. 

Global and Regional Kinesiology Tape market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including 
Kinesio Taping 
SpiderTech 
KT TAPE 
RockTape 
StrengthTape 
Nitto Denko 
Mueller 
LP Support 
Towatek Korea 
Atex Medical 
Healixon 
K-active 
TERA Medical 
Kindmax 
DL Medical&Health 
Socko 
Medsport 
GSPMED 
Major Medical 
Raphael 

Market Segment as follows: 
By Type 
Roll Form 
Pre-cut Shape 
By Application 
Franchised Store 
On-line Shop 
Sport Team 
Mall & Supermarket 
Clinical 
Others 

The main contents of the report including: 
Section 1: 
Product definition, type and application, global and India market overview; 
Section 2: 
Global and India Market competition by company; 
Section 3: 
Global and India sales revenue, volume and price by type; 
Section 4: 
Global and India sales revenue, volume and price by application; 
Section 5: 
India export and import; 
Section 6: 
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications; 
Section 7: 
Industry chain and raw materials; 
Section 8: 
SWOT and Porter's Five Forces; 
Section 9: 
Conclusion.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Market Overview 
1.1 Market Segment Overview 
1.1.1 Product Definition 
1.1.2 Market by Type 
1.1.2.1 Roll Form 
1.1.2.2 Pre-cut Shape 
1.1.3 Market by Application 
1.1.3.1 Franchised Store 
1.1.3.2 On-line Shop 
1.1.3.3 Sport Team 
1.1.3.4 Mall & Supermarket 
1.1.3.5 Clinical 
1.1.3.6 Others 
1.2 Global and Regional Market Size 
1.2.1 Global Overview 
1.2.2 India Overview 

2 Global and Regional Market by Company 
2.1 Global 
2.1.1 Global Sales by Company 
2.1.2 Global Price by Company 
2.2 India 
2.2.1 India Sales by Company 
2.2.2 India Price by Company 

….

6 Key Manufacturers 
6.1 Kinesio Taping 
6.1.2 Company Information 
6.1.2 Product Specifications 
6.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
6.2 SpiderTech 
6.2.1 Company Information 
6.2.2 Product Specifications 
6.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
6.3 KT TAPE 
6.3.1 Company Information 
6.3.2 Product Specifications 
6.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
6.4 RockTape 
6.4.1 Company Information 
6.4.2 Product Specifications 
6.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
6.5 StrengthTape 
6.5.1 Company Information 
6.5.2 Product Specifications 
6.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
6.6 Nitto Denko 
6.6.1 Company Information 
6.6.2 Product Specifications 
6.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
6.7 Mueller 
6.7.1 Company Information 
6.7.2 Product Specifications 
6.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
6.8 LP Support 
6.8.1 Company Information 
6.8.2 Product Specifications 
6.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
6.9 Towatek Korea 
6.9.1 Company Information 
6.9.2 Product Specifications 
6.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
6.10 Atex Medical 
6.10.1 Company Information 
6.10.2 Product Specifications 
6.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
6.11 Healixon 
6.12 K-active 
6.13 TERA Medical 
6.14 Kindmax 
6.15 DL Medical&Health 
6.16 Socko 
6.17 Medsport 
6.18 GSPMED 
6.19 Major Medical 
6.20 Raphael 

