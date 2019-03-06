Fashion Retailing Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2020

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Fashion Retailing -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2023” To Its Research Database

Description

Fashion can be described as any style (or styles) of apparel, footwear, bags and accessories preferred to be worn at any given time by groups of people. The styles and trends may vary depending upon whether it is designed for a high-street users or mass-market users/street-style fashion users. The fashion industry involves the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing and retailing of all types of apparel (men’s, women’s, and children’s) from the most exclusive and luxurious couture and designer fashions to ordinary everyday clothing.

Fashion retailing involves the sale of fashion products or merchandise for individual consumption, either from a fixed location such as a specialty store, department store or stall, or through a wide-ranging online network, also known as e-commerce portals. Fashion retailing in the present world scenario operates in two types of retailing namely On-site retailing and Off-site retailing. On the basis of fashion line, fashion retailing can be segmented into Haute-couture, RTW designer, Fast fashion and Mass-market fashion.

The key factors which are anticipated to drive this market include growing global retail Ecommerce sector, rising online fashion penetration rate, increasing middle-class consumption expenditure and rising young population. Some of the noteworthy trends of this industry include upswing in fast-fashion retail, rising online spending in emerging markets and globally converging fashion due to increasing travel. However, the growth of respective industry is challenged by high cost of labor, exchange rate volatility and swiftly changing fashion styles.

The report provides an extensive study of global fashion retail market and also some of its major regional markets. Furthermore, market dynamics such as key trends and development; and challenges are analyzed in depth. The global fashion retail market is highly competitive consisting of several large enterprises including the Inditex, H&M, Gap Inc, and Fast Retailing. The competitive landscape of the respective market, along with the company profiles of the leading players are also discussed in detail.

Table of Content

1. Market Overview

1.1 Fashion

1.1.1 Segmentation by Functions

1.1.2 Segmentation by Product Type

1.2 Fashion Retailing

1.2.1 Segmentation by Fashion Line

2. Global Fashion Market

2.1 Global Fashion Market Revenue – Actuals

2.2 Global Fashion Market Revenue – Forecast

2.3 Global Fashion Market by Product Type

2.4 Global Fashion Market by Segments

2.4.1 Global In-Store Fashion Market Revenue– Forecast

2.4.2 Global Online Fashion Market Revenue – Forecast

2.5 Global Clothing Market

2.5.1 Global Clothing Market Revenue – Forecast

2.5.2 Global Clothing Export by Value – Actuals

2.5.3 Global Clothing Export by Value – Forecast

3. Global Fashion Retail Market

3.1 Global Fashion Retail Market Revenue – Actuals

3.2 Global Fashion Retail Market Revenue – Forecast

3.3 Global Fashion Retail Market by Region

3.4 Global Fashion Retail Market by End User

4. Regional Fashion Retail Market

4.1 Europe

4.1.1 Europe Fashion Retail Market Revenue – Forecast

4.1.2 The UK Clothing Retail Market Revenue – Forecast

4.1.3 Germany Clothing Retail Market Revenue – Forecast

4.2 Asia-Pacific

4.2.1 Asia-Pacific Fashion Retail Market Revenue – Forecast

4.2.2 China Clothing Retail Market Revenue – Forecast

4.2.3 India Clothing Retail Market Revenue – Forecast

4.2.4 Japan Clothing Retail Market Revenue – Forecast

4.3 The US

4.3.1 The US Fashion Retail Market Revenue – Actuals

4.3.2 The US Fashion Retail Market Revenue – Forecast

4.3.3 The US Clothing Retail Market Revenue – Forecast

4.3.4 The US Fast Fashion Retail Market Revenue – Forecast

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Global Retail Ecommerce Sector

5.1.2 Rising Online Fashion Penetration Rate

5.1.3 Increasing Middle-Class Consumption Expenditure

5.1.4 Rising Young Population

5.2 Key Trends

5.2.1 Upswing in Fast-Fashion Retail

5.2.2 Rising Online Spending in Emerging Markets

5.2.3 Globally Converging Fashion due to Increased Travel

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 High Cost of Labor

5.3.2 Exchange Rate Volatility

5.3.3 Swiftly Changing Fashion Styles

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Competition by Revenue

6.2 Competition by Market Capitalization

6.3 Competition by Store Count

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Inditex

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategies

7.2 H&M

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Financial Overview

7.2.3 Business Strategies

7.3 GAP Inc.

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Financial Overview

7.3.3 Business Strategies

7.4 Fast Retailing

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.4.2 Financial Overview

7.4.3 Business Strategies

List of Charts

Fashion Market Segments by Functions

Fashion Market Segmentation by Product Type

Global Fashion Market Revenue – Actuals (2011-2015)

Global Fashion Market Revenue – Forecast (2016-2020)

Global Fashion Market by Product Type (2015)

Global Fashion Market by Segments (2015)

Global In-Store Fashion Market Revenue – Forecast (2015-2020)

Global Online Fashion Market Revenue – Forecast (2015-2020)

Global Clothing Market Revenue – Forecast (2015-2020)

Global Clothing Export by Value – Actuals (2011-2015)

Global Clothing Export by Value – Forecast (2016-2020)

Global Fashion Retail Market Revenue – Actuals (2012-2015)

Global Fashion Retail Market Revenue – Forecast (2016-2020)

Global Fashion Retail Market by Region (2015)

Global Fashion Retail Market by End User (2015)

