Beverage Can Market: Global Share, Size, Trends and Growth Analysis Forecast to 2019-2024

Beverage Can Industry

Packaging is a technology of enclosing and protecting products for distribution, storage, sale, and use. The packaging also refers to the process of design, evaluation, and production of packages. It can be described as a coordinated system of preparing goods for transport, warehousing, logistics, sale, and end use. Consumer packaging can be segmented into glass, paper and board, flexible plastics, rigid plastics, other metal, and beverage cans.

The growing need of the metal cans will primarily drive the global beverage cans market during the forecasted period. The rise in consumption of energy drinks and packaged fruit juices due to consumers leading a healthy lifestyle is expected to boost the market demand. Additionally, the rising popularity of ready to drink tea and coffee would lead the market towards satisfactory growth. The popularity of paperboard and lightweight cans would further propel the demand for beverage cans.

North America held a major share in the global beverage can market due to rising number of health-conscious population and busy lifestyle which will raise the demand for beverage cans. Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at a significant growth rate owing to increased demand for carbonated drinks and increasing disposable income of consumers. China is the main contributor to the market due to the large population base ready to spend on processed food and beverages.

The beverage can market is very competitive with a few international players. The beverage can companies are expanding their capacity with the opening of new plants in various regions, especially in emerging markets. With continuously improved solutions to consumers, the market is expected to show a positive outlook.

The report “Global Beverage Can Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2018-2022)” analyzes the development of this market, with a regional focus on Europe, North America, Brazil, and China. The major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the market are discussed in detail in this report. The three major players: Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, Ardagh Group SA and Silgan Holdings are being profiled along with their key financials and strategies for growth. The report contains a comprehensive analysis of the global beverage can market along with the study of the regional markets.

Table of Content

1. Overview

1.1 Packaging

1.2 Types of Packaging

1.3 Metal Cans

1.4 Manufacturing of Beverage Cans

2. Global Packaging Market

2.1 Global Packaging Market by Value

2.2 Global Packaging Market Forecast by Value

2.3 Global Packaging Market by Product Segment

2.4 Global Packaging Market by Material Type

2.4.1 Global Paper & Board Packaging Market Forecast by Value

2.4.2 Global Flexible Packaging Market Forecast by Value

2.4.3 Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Forecast by Value

2.4.4 Global Metals Packaging Market Forecast by Value

3. Global Beverage Can Market

3.1 Global Beverage Can Market by Volume

3.2 Global Beverage Can Market Forecast by Volume

3.3 Global Beverage Can Demand

3.4 Global Beverage Can Demand Forecast

3.5 Global Beverage Can Market Volume by Region

3.6 Global Beverage Can Consumption Per Capita by Region

4. Regional Markets

4.1 North & Central America

4.1.1 North America Beverage Can Shipment Volume

4.1.2 North America Beverage Can Market Forecast by Shipment Volume

4.1.3 North America Beverage Can Shipment by Product Type

4.1.4 North America Beverage Can Shipment by Can Type

4.1.5 The U.S. & Canada Beverage Can Demand

4.1.6 The U.S. & Canada Beverage Can Demand Forecast

4.1.7 The US Beverage Can Shipment Volume

4.1.8 The US Beverage Can Shipment Volume Forecast

4.1.9 Mexico Beverage Can Shipment Volume Forecast

4.1.10 Mexico Beverage Can Shipment by Product Type

4.2 Europe

4.2.1 Europe Beverage Can Demand

4.2.2 Europe Beverage Can Demand Forecast

4.2.3 Europe Beverage Can Shipment Volume by Product Type

4.2.4 Europe Beverage Can Shipment Volume Forecast by Product Type

4.2.5 Europe Soft Drinks Filling by Packaging Mix

4.2.6 Europe Beer Can Filling by Packaging Mix

4.2.7 UK Beverage Can Shipment by Product Type

4.2.8 UK Beverage Can Shipment Forecast by Product Type

4.2.9 UK Soft Drink Filling by Packaging Mix

4.2.10 UK Beer Filling by Packaging Mix

4.2.11 Spain & Portugal Beverage Can Shipment by Product Type

4.2.12 Spain & Portugal Beverage Can Shipment Forecast by Product Type

4.2.13 Spain Soft Drink Filling by Packaging Mix

4.2.14 Spain Beer Filling by Packaging Mix

4.2.15 Austria and Switzerland Beverage Can Shipment by Product Type

4.2.16 Austria and Switzerland Beverage Can Shipment Forecast by Product Type

4.2.17 Austria and Switzerland Soft Drinks Filling by Packaging Mix

4.2.18 Austria and Switzerland Beer Filling by Packaging Mix

4.3 South America

4.3.1 Brazil Beverage Can Market by Shipment Volume

4.3.2 Brazil Beverage Can Shipment Volume Forecast

4.3.3 Brazil Beer & Soft Drinks Filling by Packaging Mix

4.4 Asia-Pacific

4.4.1 China Beverage Can Market Forecast by Shipment Volume

4.4.2 China Beverage Can Demand

4.4.3 China Beverage Can Demand Forecast

4.4.4 Japan Beverage Can Demand

4.4.5 Japan Beverage Can Demand Forecast

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Aluminum Production

5.1.2 Upsurge in Economic Growth

5.1.3 Growing Urban Population

5.1.4 Increased Need of Metal Cans

5.2 Key Trends & Developments

5.2.1 Growing Demand for RTD (Ready to Drink) Tea and Coffee

5.2.2 Rising Demand from Emerging Economies

5.2.3 Rising Popularity of Paperboard Cans

5.2.4 Increased Focus on Light Weighting Cans

5.2.5 Sustainability Demand

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Stringent Regulations

5.3.2 Negative Economic Impact

6. Competitive Landscape



