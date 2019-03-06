Global Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Market Analysis, Share, Segmentation And Forecasts 2019 To 2025

Payroll – HR Solutions and Services – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025

PUNE, INDIA, March 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Market 2019

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Payroll – HR Solutions and Services – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database.

Description:

Payroll & HR solutions & services automate, organize, and simplify complex compensation planning and enables enterprise to improve budget allocations, increase accuracy, and align compensation decisions with organizational guidelines. Enterprise are implementing payroll & HR solutions & services to make better compensation decisions while reducing cycle times with up-to-date, accurate, and auditable processes. Cloud-based payroll software is being installed by companies as it is economical and improves the efficiency of the compensation and review processes. The growing acceptance of cloud-based payroll & HR solutions & services can be attributed to its advantages over the traditional payroll process. Cloud-based payroll & HR solutions & services enable enterprises to access data and services remotely through a web-browser without installing and managing application software. Moreover, it also provides flexibility in deployment and has a short implementation time. This reduces implementation cost and improves the return on investment.

In 2018, the global Payroll – HR Solutions and Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Payroll – HR Solutions and Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Payroll – HR Solutions and Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

Paycor, Inc.

Paycom Software, Inc.

TMF Group Holding B.V.

SAP SE

Sage Group plc.

Paychex, Inc.

Ramco Systems Limited

Kronos Incorporated

Paylocity Corporation

Ultimate Software Group

Oracle Corporation

Jobvite, Inc.

Intuit Inc.

TriNet Group, Inc.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3776184-global-payroll-hr-solutions-and-services-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud

On-Premise

Hybrid

Market segment by Application, split into

Small & Medium Enterprises (SME’s)

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Payroll – HR Solutions and Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Payroll – HR Solutions and Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Payroll – HR Solutions and Services are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3776184-global-payroll-hr-solutions-and-services-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud

1.4.3 On-Premise

1.4.4 Hybrid

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Small & Medium Enterprises (SME’s)

1.5.3 Large Enterprises

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Market Size

2.2 Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

……..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

12.1.1 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Introduction

12.1.4 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. Revenue in Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. Recent Development

12.2 Paycor, Inc.

12.2.1 Paycor, Inc. Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Introduction

12.2.4 Paycor, Inc. Revenue in Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Paycor, Inc. Recent Development

12.3 Paycom Software, Inc.

12.3.1 Paycom Software, Inc. Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Introduction

12.3.4 Paycom Software, Inc. Revenue in Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Paycom Software, Inc. Recent Development

12.4 TMF Group Holding B.V.

12.4.1 TMF Group Holding B.V. Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Introduction

12.4.4 TMF Group Holding B.V. Revenue in Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 TMF Group Holding B.V. Recent Development

12.5 SAP SE

12.5.1 SAP SE Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Introduction

12.5.4 SAP SE Revenue in Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 SAP SE Recent Development

12.6 Sage Group plc.

12.6.1 Sage Group plc. Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Introduction

12.6.4 Sage Group plc. Revenue in Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Sage Group plc. Recent Development

12.7 Paychex, Inc.

12.7.1 Paychex, Inc. Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Introduction

12.7.4 Paychex, Inc. Revenue in Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Paychex, Inc. Recent Development

12.8 Ramco Systems Limited

12.9 Kronos Incorporated

12.10 Paylocity Corporation

12.11 Ultimate Software Group

12.12 Oracle Corporation

12.13 Jobvite, Inc.

12.14 Intuit Inc.

12.15 TriNet Group, Inc.

Continued…..

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3776184



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.