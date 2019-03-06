Nutrition/Dietary Supplements Market: Global Share, Size, Trends and Growth Analysis Forecast to 2019-2024

Nutrition/Dietary Supplements -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2023

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nutrition/Dietary Supplements Industry

A nutrition supplement, which may also be termed as food supplement or dietary supplement, consists of vitamins, minerals, fibers, fatty acids, amino acids and other trace elements, meant for supplementing the diet and supply nutrients that may be absent in a person’s diet or may not be consumed in sufficient quantities. Nutrition supplements can be taken in various forms such as in the form of pills, capsules, tablets, powder or in the form of liquids. Nutrition supplements can be majorly divided into segments including vitamins, minerals, meal replacements, sports nutrition, herbs and others. Each of the product categories has its own significance for the human body and deficiency of any these essential products can lead to diseases and disorders.

The key factors driving growth of the global nutrition supplement industry include rise in fitness club members, rising middle class population worldwide, growing ageing population and increasing obese population globally. Some of the noteworthy trends and developments of this industry include expected strong growth in sports nutrition segment, increased use of supplements for weight reduction and increasing E-Commerce sales.

The global and regional analysis of the nutrition supplement market along with a study of the global nutrition industry is presented in this report. The major regions covered in this report include the U.S., Asia-Pacific and Europe. The report also offers company profiles and business strategies of major nutrition supplement market players operating in the global marketplace.

Table of Content

1. Introduction

1.1 Nutritional/Dietary Supplements

1.2 Supply Chain Analysis

2. Nutrition Industry

2.1 Global Nutrition Industry

2.1.1 Global Nutrition Industry by Value

2.1.2 Global Nutrition Industry Forecast by Value

2.1.3 Global Nutrition Industry by Segments

2.2 The U.S. Nutrition Industry

2.2.1 The U.S. Nutrition Industry by Value

2.2.2 The U.S. Nutrition Industry Forecast by Value

2.2.3 The U.S. Nutrition Industry by Segments

2.2.4 The U.S. Nutrition Industry by Sales Channels

3. Global Nutrition Supplements Market

3.1 Global Nutrition Supplements Market by Value

3.2 Global Nutrition Supplements Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Nutrition Supplements Market by Segments

3.4 Global Nutrition Supplements Market by Regions

3.5 Global Nutrition Supplements Market Segments

3.5.1 Global Vitamin Supplements Market Forecast by Value

3.5.2 Global Herbs & Botanical Supplements Market Forecast by Value

3.5.3 Global Sports Nutrition Supplements Market Forecast by Value

4. Regional Nutrition Supplements Market

4.1 The U.S.

4.1.1 The U.S. Nutrition Supplements Market by Value

4.1.2 The U.S. Nutrition Supplements Market Forecast by Value

4.1.3 The U.S. Nutrition Supplements Market by Conditions

4.1.4 The U.S. Nutrition Supplements Market by Segments

4.1.5 The U.S. Multivitamins Market Forecast by Value

4.1.6 The U.S. Herbs/Botanical Supplements Market Forecast by Value

4.1.7 The U.S. Sports Nutrition Market Forecast by Value

4.1.8 The U.S. Weight Loss/Meal Supplements Market Forecast by Value

4.1.9 The U.S. Probiotic Market Forecast by Value

4.2 Asia Pacific Nutrition Supplements Market Forecast by Value

4.3 European Nutrition Supplements Market Forecast by Value

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rise in Fitness Club Members

5.1.2 Rise in Middle Class Population

5.1.3 Growing Ageing Population

5.1.4 Rising Obese Population

5.2 Key Trends and Developments

5.2.1 Sports Nutrition Supplements Set to Grow Strongly

5.2.2 Using Supplements an Important Strategy for Weight Reduction

5.2.3 Significant E-Commerce Growth

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Tightening Rules Pose Challenges

5.3.2 Spread of Negative Press

6. Competition

6.1 Market Cap Comparison

6.2 Revenue Comparison

6.3 Revenue Share Comparison

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Herbalife Ltd.

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategies

7.2 NBTY Inc.

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Financial Overview

7.2.3 Business Strategies

7.3 Glanbia Plc.

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Financial Overview

7.3.3 Business Strategies

7.4 GNC Holdings, Inc.

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.4.2 Financial Overview

7.4.3 Business Strategies

List of Charts

Nutrition Supplements Requirement

Nutritional Product Supply Chain

Global Nutrition Industry by Value (2011-2015)

Global Nutrition Industry Forecast by Value (2016-2020)

Global Nutrition Industry by Segments (2015)

The U.S. Nutrition Industry by Value (2011-2015)

The U.S. Nutrition Industry Forecast by Value (2016-2020)

The U.S. Nutrition Industry by Segments (2015)

The U.S. Nutrition Industry by Sales Channels (2015)

Global Nutrition Supplements Market by Value (2011-2015)

Global Nutrition Supplements Market Forecast by Value (2016-2020)

Global Nutrition Supplements Market by Segments (2015)

Global Nutrition Supplements Market by Regions (2015)

Global Vitamin Supplements Market Forecast by Value (2015-2020)

Global Herbs & Botanical Supplements Market Forecast by Value (2015-2020)

Global Sports Nutrition Supplements Market Forecast by Value (2015-2020)

The U.S. Nutrition Supplements Market by Value (2011-2015)

The U.S. Nutrition Supplements Market Forecast by Value (2016-2020)

The U.S. Nutrition Supplements Market by Conditions (2015)

The U.S. Nutrition Supplements Market by Segments (2015)

The U.S. Multivitamins Market Forecast by Value (2015-2020)

The U.S. Herbs/ Botanical Supplements Market Forecast by Value (2015-2020)

The U.S. Sports Nutrition Market Forecast by Value (2015-2020)

The U.S. Weight Loss/Meal Supplements Market Forecast by Value (2015-2020)

The U.S. Probiotics Market Forecast by Value (2015-2020)

Asia-Pacific Nutrition Supplements Market Forecast by Value (2015-2020)

European Nutrition Supplements Market Forecast by Value (2015-2020)

Global Fitness Club Members (2011-2015)

