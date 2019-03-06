Global Data Center Rack & Enclosure Market 2019 Analysis, Opportunities, Trend, Growth and Forecast To 2025

“Data Center Rack & Enclosure - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2025”

The data center rack & enclosure market is anticipated to witness a considerable growth over the coming years owing to the rise in the modernization and construction of new data centers by managed hosting and colocation providers. The market is witnessing an increasing requirement to provide enhanced protection and support to critical IT infrastructure and facilities. To protect the sensitive data, several providers and operators are increasingly investing in safeguarding the equipment. For instance, the rack security developed by the manufacturers operating in the industry is fitted with advanced features such as biometrics and video surveillance. Moreover, the cabinets in facilities are also protected with readers, which can read fingerprints and the cabinets are sealed inside the steel frames secured by cameras that are built with motion sensors on the top of every rack and can be monitored from the control rooms. Such factors are revolutionizing and driving the market growth.

The global Data Center Rack & Enclosure market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Data Center Rack & Enclosure volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Data Center Rack & Enclosure market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Eaton Corporation

Fujitsu Ltd.

IBM corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Crenlo (Emcor)

Dell Inc.

Delta Power Solutions

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

36u Rack

42u Rack

45u & 48u Rack

Segment by Application

BFSI

Colocation

Energy

Government

Healthcare

Manufacturing

IT & Telecom

Major Key Points in Table of Content

Executive Summary

1 Data Center Rack & Enclosure Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Data Center Rack & Enclosure

1.2 Data Center Rack & Enclosure Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Data Center Rack & Enclosure Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 36u Rack

1.2.3 42u Rack

1.2.4 45u & 48u Rack

1.3 Data Center Rack & Enclosure Segment by Application

1.3.1 Data Center Rack & Enclosure Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 BFSI

1.3.3 Colocation

1.3.4 Energy

1.3.5 Government

1.3.6 Healthcare

1.3.7 Manufacturing

1.3.8 IT & Telecom

1.4 Global Data Center Rack & Enclosure Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Data Center Rack & Enclosure Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Data Center Rack & Enclosure Market Size

1.5.1 Global Data Center Rack & Enclosure Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Data Center Rack & Enclosure Production (2014-2025)

4 Global Data Center Rack & Enclosure Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Data Center Rack & Enclosure Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Data Center Rack & Enclosure Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Data Center Rack & Enclosure Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Data Center Rack & Enclosure Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Data Center Rack & Enclosure Consumption (2014-2019)

11 Global Data Center Rack & Enclosure Market Forecast

11.1 Global Data Center Rack & Enclosure Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Data Center Rack & Enclosure Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Data Center Rack & Enclosure Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Data Center Rack & Enclosure Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Data Center Rack & Enclosure Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Data Center Rack & Enclosure Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Data Center Rack & Enclosure Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Data Center Rack & Enclosure Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Data Center Rack & Enclosure Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Data Center Rack & Enclosure Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Data Center Rack & Enclosure Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Data Center Rack & Enclosure Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Data Center Rack & Enclosure Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Data Center Rack & Enclosure Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Data Center Rack & Enclosure Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Data Center Rack & Enclosure Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

