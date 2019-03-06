Oxo Alcohol Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Global Oxo Alcohol Market

Oxo alcohols are alcohols that are prepared by adding carbon monoxide (CO) and hydrogen (usually combined together as synthesis gas) to an olefin to obtain an aldehyde using the hydroformylation reaction and then hydrogenating the aldehyde to obtain the alcohol.

The global Oxo Alcohol market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Oxo Alcohol volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Oxo Alcohol market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

LG Chem

Eastman Chemicals

Dow Chemicals

BAX Chemicals

Evonik

...

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

N-Butanol

2-Ethylhexanol

Iso-Butanol

Segment by Application

Plasticizers

Acrylate

Acetate

Glycol Ether

Solvents

Adhesives

Lube Oil Additive

Table of Contents

1 Oxo Alcohol Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Oxo Alcohol

1.2 Oxo Alcohol Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Oxo Alcohol Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 N-Butanol

1.2.3 2-Ethylhexanol

1.2.4 Iso-Butanol

1.3 Oxo Alcohol Segment by Application

1.3.1 Oxo Alcohol Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Plasticizers

1.3.3 Acrylate

2 Global Oxo Alcohol Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Oxo Alcohol Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Oxo Alcohol Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Oxo Alcohol Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Oxo Alcohol Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Oxo Alcohol Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Oxo Alcohol Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Oxo Alcohol Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

……………………

11 Global Oxo Alcohol Market Forecast

11.1 Global Oxo Alcohol Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Oxo Alcohol Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Oxo Alcohol Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Oxo Alcohol Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Oxo Alcohol Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Oxo Alcohol Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Oxo Alcohol Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Oxo Alcohol Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Oxo Alcohol Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Oxo Alcohol Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Oxo Alcohol Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Oxo Alcohol Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Oxo Alcohol Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Oxo Alcohol Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Oxo Alcohol Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Oxo Alcohol Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Picture of Oxo Alcohol

Table Global Oxo Alcohol Production (K MT) Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

Figure Global Oxo Alcohol Production Market Share by Types in 2018

Figure N-Butanol Product Picture

Table N-Butanol Major Manufacturers

Figure 2-Ethylhexanol Product Picture

Table 2-Ethylhexanol Major Manufacturers

Figure Iso-Butanol Product Picture



