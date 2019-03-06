Global Smart Locks Market 2019 Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players & Future Forecast by 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Smart Locks Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Smart locks are widely available, and allow users to open & close a door without keys. Smart locks can provide people with a high level of safety that is not provided by typical locks and alarms.

Allegion, Kwikset (Spectrum Brands) and Master Lock (Fortune Brands) are the USA market leader. And just like ASSA ABLOY, Allegion continues to acquire peer companies to occupy more market share. In the Korean market, Samsung and ASSA ABLOY are the market masters. In Japan, MIWA Lock has absolute market share. August is a new enterprise in USA. In the future, August lock will be a strong contender.

Smart locks’ downstream is wide and recently smart locks have acquired increasing significance in various fields of household field, commerce field and others. Globally, the smart locks market is mainly driven by growing demand for household.

According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from USA and Europe are the major leaders in the international market of smart locks. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. There is large space in the China market, as well as big gap between international brands and local brands on price. With the development of Chinese smart locks production technology, their share in the global market will continue to increase, and competitiveness in the global market will also increases gradually.

Global Smart Locks market size will increase to 2770 Million US$ by 2025, from 1950 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Smart Locks.

This report researches the worldwide Smart Locks market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Smart Locks breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

ASSA ABLOY

Samsung

Allegion

Kwikset (Spectrum Brands)

MIWA Lock

Master Lock (Fortune Brands)

Guangdong Be-Tech

Adel

August

Honeywell

Jiangmen Keyu Intelligence

Tenon

Locstar

Probuck

Guangdong Level Intelligent Lock

Smart Locks Breakdown Data by Type

Fingerprint Locks

Electronic Cipher Locks

Remote Locks

Others

Smart Locks Breakdown Data by Application

Household

Commercial

Others

Smart Locks Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Smart Locks capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Smart Locks manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Smart Locks :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Global Smart Locks Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Smart Locks Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Smart Locks Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Fingerprint Locks

1.4.3 Electronic Cipher Locks

1.4.4 Remote Locks

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Smart Locks Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Household

1.5.3 Commercial

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Smart Locks Production

2.1.1 Global Smart Locks Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Smart Locks Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Smart Locks Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Smart Locks Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Smart Locks Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Smart Locks Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Smart Locks Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Smart Locks Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Smart Locks Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Smart Locks Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Smart Locks Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Smart Locks Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Smart Locks Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Smart Locks Production by Regions

4.1 Global Smart Locks Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Smart Locks Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Smart Locks Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Smart Locks Production

4.2.2 United States Smart Locks Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Smart Locks Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Smart Locks Production

4.3.2 Europe Smart Locks Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Smart Locks Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Smart Locks Production

4.4.2 China Smart Locks Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Smart Locks Import

Continuous…

