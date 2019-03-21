"What You Don’t Know About Laminectomy and Intervertebral Disc Removal", explained by Dr. Leonard Marchinski

Physician Profile Dr Leonard J Marchinski Dr Leonard Marchinski, in surgery, Orthopaedic Surgeon in Pennsylvania Dr Leonard Marchinski, surgery, Orthopaedic Surgeon in Pennsylvania Dr Leonard Marchinski, Orthopaedic Surgeon in Pennsylvania HippocratesGuild profile Dr Leonard Joseph Marchinski

Do you have questions about Effective Surgical Procedures That Relieve Back Pain? Orthopaedic Doctor Leonard Marchinski explains in his new publication.

LEONARD JOSEPH MARCHINSKI, M.D. (N/A:N/A)

Just like every other surgery, there are a few potential complications associated with back surgeries such as laminectomy and discectomy.” — Dr. Leonard J. Marchinski, Pennsylvania, orthopedic surgery

WYOMISSING, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Living in the digital age, the use of digital devices like smartphones, personal computers and laptops has increased many folds from what it was, say, a decade ago. This increased usage of these devices is playing a major role in making our lifestyles sedentary. With each passing day, our bodies are paying the cost of this change. One of the major problems people face because of their inactive lifestyle is back pain.Dr. Leonard Marchinski is providing his thoughts on this subject in a new article. The complete article will be available on Dr. Marchinski’s blog at https://leonardmarchinskimd.wordpress.com/ Constant back pain makes it difficult for people to carry out daily tasks such as walking, bending and climbing the stairs. They even find it difficult to sit in one position because of the nagging pain. Some people get rid of this pain through medicines while others have to undergo complex surgical procedures for relieving back pain. Let’s take a look at two surgical procedures that are widely used to treat back problems.LaminectomyIt is the process of removing the lamina – the bone that makes up the curved portion of your spinal cord. The lamina is usually removed when it starts compressing the nerves present inside the spinal cord. The compression makes it difficult for people to walk around because of terrible pain and extreme discomfort in the back, arms or legs.The nerves are compressed because of an overgrowth inside the spinal cord. This bony overgrowth is usually a result of spinal arthritis but some people develop these overgrowths as part of the aging process.General anesthesia is administered before back surgery. The surgeon will make a small incision on your back at the site of the bony overgrowth. They will then remove the lamina using small surgical tools. The incision will be sealed and you will be kept under observation for a few days until you fully recover from the surgery.Intervertebral Disc ExcisionAlso known as discectomy, this surgical procedure is used to remove the disc that connects two adjacent vertebrae of your spinal cord. This connective disc may be removed due to a number of reasons such as continuous back pain that doesn’t subside with medication, a herniated disc, and extreme leg pain.The doctor will inspect your spinal cord through x-ray scans to locate the intervertebral disc that’s causing trouble. You will be called in for surgery after you have cleared all the initial screening tests. General anesthesia will be administered before the surgery starts so that your body becomes numb and you do not feel anything. Next, the doctor will make a small incision on top of your backbone and remove the intervertebral disc. The incision will be sealed and you will be kept under observation until you fully recover from the surgery.Potential ComplicationsJust like every other surgery, there are a few potential complications associated with back surgeries such as laminectomy and discectomy. Here is a list of the possible complications:* Spinal nerve damage* Development of blood clots* Bleeding* Infection at the surgical site* Spinal fluid leak* Recurring back painIf the above-mentioned potential complications associated with back surgeries have made you nervous, here’s a fact that will ease your mind. Around 525,000 back procedures have been carried out in 2011 and that is a huge number. If there are so many people out there who have solved their back pain problem through surgery, maybe such surgery is for you! Book an appointment with your doctor to discuss the possibility of back surgery to treat the pain.About Leonard Joseph Marchinski , MDDr. Leonard J. Marchinski is a medical doctor in Pennsylvania, focusing on orthopedic surgery. In addition to General Orthopedics, Dr. Marchinski provides medical and surgical treatments such as:• Endoscopic Carpal Tunnel Release and treatment of similar Nerve Compression Syndromes• Wrist Arthroscopy and treatment of Wrist Instability• Reconstruction of the Base of the Thumb Joint• Tendon and Ligament Repair, Reconstruction, Transfers• Shoulder Replacement• Operative and Non-Operative Fracture CareDr. Leonard J. Marchinski received his undergraduate education at St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia (Biology, 1974-1977), and his Medical Degree in 1981 from The Medical College of Pennsylvania (now Drexel-Hahnemann).ReferencesWebsite: https://leonardmarchinskimd.com/ Video: https://video.vitals.com/Dr_Leonard_Marchinski.mp4 Blog: https://leonardmarchinskimd.wordpress.com/ News: https://medicogazette.com/dr-leonard-j-marchinski#79296231-68fa-4702-9a29-11f9238139ea News: https://hippocratesguild.com/dr-leonard-j-marchinski News: https://hype.news/leonardmarchinskimd/ Reference: https://health.usnews.com/doctors/leonard-marchinski-253046

Minimally Invasive Laminectomy Surgery to Treat Lumbar Stenosis - MedStar Southern Maryland



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.