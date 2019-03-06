PUNE, INDIA, March 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Copper Paste Market by Manufacturers,Types,Regions and Applications Research Report Forecast to 2024”.

Copper Paste Industry 2019

Description:-

COPPER PASTE is a high temperature anti-seize lubricant. A soft, copper-coloured paste, based on micronized copper powder and synergistic anti-oxidant, anti-corrosion and anti-wear additives suspended in premium grade stable oil. It is an effective anti-seize formulation, preventing metal-to-metal contact, seizing, galling, and fretting corrosion.

COPPER PASTE can also be used in power electronics and solar industry with excellent conductive property and low cost.

Scope of the Report:

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the copper paste industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world's large enterprises are mainly concentrated in the Japan. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more mature equipment, strong R & D capability, and the technical level is also in a leading position. But in foreign companies the manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with in China. So the manufacturing cost in developed countries is a disadvantage. As the production technology of copper paste manufacturers in China continues to improve, the share of Chinese manufactures will be increasing, and the competitiveness in the international market will also gradually increase.

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3785036-global-copper-paste-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions

For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com

The copper paste is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.83% from 98744 M USD in 2018 to reach 136.02 M USD by 2025 in global market. The Copper paste market is related concentrated market; the revenue of top ten manufacturers accounts about 50% of the total revenue in 2017. The high-end products mainly come from Japan.

The worldwide market for Copper Paste is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 14.0% over the next five years, will reach 260 million US$ in 2024, from 120 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Copper Paste in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Tatsuta

Wurth

Heraeus

Shoei Chemical

Liqui Moly

FUCHS Group

Ampletec

WEICON

Fenghua Advanced Technology

MOTOREX

NOF America

Hitachi Chemical

Material Concept

Sinocera

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Low Temperature Sintered

Medium Temperature Sintered

High Temperature Sintered

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Printed Electronics

PV Industry

Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Copper Paste product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Copper Paste, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Copper Paste in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Copper Paste competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Copper Paste breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

…….

Enquiry About Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3785036-global-copper-paste-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Copper Paste Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Low Temperature Sintered

1.2.2 Medium Temperature Sintered

1.2.3 High Temperature Sintered

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Printed Electronics

1.3.2 PV Industry

1.3.3 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Tatsuta

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Copper Paste Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Tatsuta Copper Paste Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Wurth

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Copper Paste Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Wurth Copper Paste Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Heraeus

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Copper Paste Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Heraeus Copper Paste Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Shoei Chemical

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Copper Paste Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Shoei Chemical Copper Paste Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Liqui Moly

2.5.1 Business Overview

Continued……

Buy 1-user PDF @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3785036



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.