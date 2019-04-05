In a new article, orthopedic doctor Leonard Marchinski explains "All You Need to Know About Hip Replacement Surgeries"

HippocratesGuild profile Dr Leonard Joseph Marchinski Dr Leonard Marchinski, in surgery, Orthopaedic Surgeon in Pennsylvania Dr Leonard Marchinski, surgery, Orthopaedic Surgeon in Pennsylvania Dr Leonard Marchinski, Orthopaedic Surgeon in Pennsylvania Physician Profile Dr Leonard J Marchinski

WYOMISSING, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 2011, doctors performed about 467,000 hip replacement procedures. Doctors recommend hip replacement surgeries to patients who have a partially or fully damaged hip bone and find it difficult to walk around. It must be performed by an expert doctor because it is a complicated procedure that needs to be performed with great care and attention.Dr. Leonard Marchinski is providing his thoughts on this subject in a new article. The complete article will be available on Dr. Marchinski’s blog at https://leonardmarchinskimd.wordpress.com/ What Is Hip Replacement?It is a procedure used to replaced hip joints that are worn out using an artificial joint made up of plastic and metal. Basically, there are two types of hip replacement surgeries – total and partial. The doctor will choose one of these types depending on the condition of the patient.What Happens During Hip Replacement Surgery?First, the doctor will examine the condition of your hip joints via different imaging techniques. By looking at the condition of your joints, the professional will choose either a partial or a total hip replacement procedure. Let’s look at both procedures one by one and see how doctors choose the right type of hip replacement procedure.Total Hip ReplacementWhen the hip joint has been affected by arthritis and the person experiences severe pain while walking, a total hip replacement is recommended by their doctor to treat their condition. During this procedure, the upper part of the thigh bone is removed and an implant is used to join it with the hip bone. The implant consists of a metal socket, a ball joint and a long stem liner that fixes into the thigh bone. The metal socket is placed in the hollow pelvic bone and a metallic ball is placed in it that is attached to the thigh bone via the liner. This artificial implant allows the patient to move around without any pain.The implant can be made up of different materials such as metal, ceramic and plastic. The ball and liner both can either be made of metal or ceramic or they can be used with plastic. Your doctor will recommend which implant is better for you after assessing the condition of your hip bone. They will also take your age, weight and your daily activities under consideration. The implant will be selected based on your lifestyle whether you are active or you have a sedentary lifestyle.Partial Hip ReplacementPartial hip replacement is recommended for patients who have broken their hip bone or fractured it because of an accident. It does not completely replace your hip joint with an implant. Only the ball of the joint is replaced and the socket is kept in its original condition.Depending on the type of fracture, your doctor will place the artificial ball joint in the hip bone socket. If the fracture is very severe, the doctor might not be able to fix it through a partial hip replacement and opt for a total replacement procedure.The doctor will give you general anesthesia so that you do not feel any pain during the surgery. Next, they will make an incision near the hip joint and replace the worn out joint with an implant. The incision will be sealed and the doctor will keep you under observation for a few days until your incision is completely healed and you’re able to walk without any difficulty.If you think that you need a hip replacement surgery, consult your doctor. They will tell you which surgery is better according to the condition of your hip joint.About Leonard Joseph Marchinski , MDDr. Leonard J Marchinski is a medical doctor in Pennsylvania, focusing on orthopedic surgery. In addition to General Orthopedics, Dr. Marchinski provides medical and surgical treatments such as:• Endoscopic Carpal Tunnel Release and treatment of similar Nerve Compression Syndromes• Wrist Arthroscopy and treatment of Wrist Instability• Reconstruction of the Base of the Thumb Joint• Tendon and Ligament Repair, Reconstruction, Transfers• Shoulder Replacement• Operative and Non-Operative Fracture CareDr. Leonard J. Marchinski received his undergraduate education at St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia (Biology, 1974-1977), and his Medical Degree in 1981 from The Medical College of Pennsylvania (now Drexel-Hahnemann).ReferencesWebsite: https://leonardmarchinskimd.com/ Video: https://video.vitals.com/Dr_Leonard_Marchinski.mp4 Blog: https://leonardmarchinskimd.wordpress.com/ News: https://medicogazette.com/dr-leonard-j-marchinski#79296231-68fa-4702-9a29-11f9238139ea News: https://hippocratesguild.com/dr-leonard-j-marchinski News: https://hype.news/leonardmarchinskimd/ Reference: https://health.usnews.com/doctors/leonard-marchinski-253046 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/dr-leonard-marchinski-174236181/

