“Are You a Good Candidate for Total Knee Arthroplasty?” article by Dr. Leonard J. Marchinski

Dr Leonard Marchinski, Orthopaedic Surgeon in Pennsylvania HippocratesGuild profile Dr Leonard Joseph Marchinski Logo Dr Leonard J Marchinski, Wyomissing Pennsylvania Dr Leonard Marchinski, in surgery, Orthopaedic Surgeon in Pennsylvania Dr Leonard Marchinski, surgery, Orthopaedic Surgeon in Pennsylvania

Knee arthroplasty is a very common medical procedure. Read the new article by Leonard Marchinski, MD to know if you need to undergo this surgical procedure.

LEONARD JOSEPH MARCHINSKI, M.D. (N/A:N/A)

If you think that a knee arthroplasty surgery is a very difficult procedure, you need to know that it is very common, around 728,000 knee arthroplasty procedures are carried out annually.” — Dr. Leonard J. Marchinski, Pennsylvania, orthopedic surgery

WYOMISSING, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Are you or any of your loved ones suffering from extreme knee pain? Has the doctor recommended a knee arthroplasty? If yes, then the new article by Dr. Leonard J. Marchinski will help you deal with this surgical procedure.Total knee arthroplasty, commonly known as total knee replacement, is a procedure in which doctors completely replace all parts of the knee joint with artificial parts. This enables the patient to walk around easily and relieves them from the horrible knee pain they were previously suffering from.Dr. Leonard Marchinski is providing his thoughts on this subject in a new article. The complete article will be available on Dr. Marchinski’s blog at https://leonardmarchinskimd.wordpress.com/ What Is Your Knee Made Up Of?Your knee joint is a complex structure that connects four bones – the knee cap, thigh bone (femur), leg bone (tibia) and the side leg bone (fibula). A soft connective tissue called the cartilage is present between these bones which prevents wear and tear. It allows the bones to move easily by reducing friction. All of the bones in your knee joint are linked together by a connective tissue called the ligament. Muscles present at the back and front of the knee help you in moving without any difficulty. All of these components work together to ensure that your knees can bear your body’s load and allow you to move without any discomfort.Why Is Knee Arthroplasty Needed?If any of the components of your knee get damaged, you won’t be able to walk properly. The doctor will prescribe medicines or recommend you to undergo a surgical procedure. You will have to undergo a total knee arthroplasty if you are suffering from the following symptoms:* Extreme pain in the knee joint even when you’re resting* Knee pain that affects daily activities such as walking, exercising and going up the stairs* Knee pain not subsiding with medicationsIf the above-mentioned symptoms are exactly what you’re going through, then you need to visit your doctor and ask them if a total knee arthroplasty will solve your knee problems.How Is It Done?If you think that a knee arthroplasty surgery is a very difficult procedure and you’re scared to undergo it, you need to know that it is very common, around 728,000 knee arthroplasty procedures are carried out annually.Your doctor will inspect your knee through x-ray and physical examination. If you clear all the medical tests then you will be called in for surgery. The doctor will administer general anesthesia so that you do not feel the pain during the surgical procedure. Next, an incision will be made on the skin covering your knee. The damaged knee joint will be replaced with an artificial one and the doctor will seal the incision.You will be kept under observation for a few days in the hospital and the doctors will make sure that you’re able to walk properly through regular physical therapy and medications. You will have to take care of your wound and be careful with your knee joint after you’re discharged from the hospital.What Are the Risks Associated with It?Like every other surgical procedure, knee arthroplasty also has some potential risks that cannot be ignored. The possible complications include:* Formation of blood clots in the legs* Infection on the surgical site* Knee pain* Difficulty in moving with the knee implantMost of the knee arthroplasty procedures are successful because the doctors assess the condition of your knee through multiple tests which make sure that no complications arise after the surgery. If you think that you need a knee arthroplasty surgery, get an appointment with your doctor today. They may help you in finding a solution for your knee problem.About Leonard Joseph Marchinski , MDDr. Leonard J. Marchinski is a medical doctor in Pennsylvania, focusing on orthopedic surgery. In addition to General Orthopedics, Dr. Marchinski provides medical and surgical treatments such as:• Endoscopic Carpal Tunnel Release and treatment of similar Nerve Compression Syndromes• Wrist Arthroscopy and treatment of Wrist Instability• Reconstruction of the Base of the Thumb Joint• Tendon and Ligament Repair, Reconstruction, Transfers• Shoulder Replacement• Operative and Non-Operative Fracture CareDr. Leonard J. Marchinski received his undergraduate education at St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia (Biology, 1974-1977), and his Medical Degree in 1981 from The Medical College of Pennsylvania (now Drexel-Hahnemann).Website: https://leonardmarchinskimd.com/ Video: https://video.vitals.com/Dr_Leonard_Marchinski.mp4 Blog: https://leonardmarchinskimd.wordpress.com/ News: https://medicogazette.com/dr-leonard-j-marchinski#79296231-68fa-4702-9a29-11f9238139ea News: https://hippocratesguild.com/dr-leonard-j-marchinski News: https://hype.news/leonardmarchinskimd/ Reference: https://health.usnews.com/doctors/leonard-marchinski-253046 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/dr-leonard-marchinski-174236181/

Fox News: Recycling Orthopedic Implants - FOX NEWS



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.