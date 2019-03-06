WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Prom Dresses Market 2019 – Global Sales,Price,Revenue,Gross MarProm Dresses and Market Share”.

Prom Dresses Industry 2019

Description:-

Prom dresses is a kind of dress for girls on a prom for their graduation parties and other evening parties. Women also dress a prom dress on variety of parties. Prom dresses usually has specification of long, short and knee length.

Scope of the Report:

Prom dresses industry, prom dresses or dresses buyers are the highest search volume keywords. In addition all young girl dress is also concerned.

From January to February and from August to November, consumers search for the prom dresses most frequently. United States is the largest market of prom dresses, followed by Europe, which occupies more than 60 per cent.

Comparing the top two markets shows that the US and UK markets prefer different types of material. In the United States, Organza is the most popular fabric material for Prom dresses and the second widely used is satin; whereas the UK prefers to use polyester and chiffon organza as materials.

The worldwide market for Prom Dresses is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.6% over the next five years, will reach 120 million US$ in 2024, from 110 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Prom Dresses in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Pronovias

David’s Bridal

Rosa Clara

Oscar De La Renta

Carolina Herrera

Adrianna Papell

Vera Wang

Impression Bridal

Alfred Angelo

Jovani

Monique Lhuillier

Pepe Botella

Franc Sarabia

Yolan Cris

Victorio & Lucchino

Aidan Mattox

Betsy And Adam

Joanna Chen

Terani

Trixxi

Badgley Mischka

Cymbeline

Marchesa

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Long Prom Dresses

Knee Length Prom Dress

Short Prom Dresses

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Prom

Festival Party

Social Dance

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Prom Dresses product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Prom Dresses, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Prom Dresses in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Prom Dresses competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Prom Dresses breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

.……

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Prom Dresses Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Long Prom Dresses

1.2.2 Knee Length Prom Dress

1.2.3 Short Prom Dresses

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Prom

1.3.2 Festival Party

1.3.3 Social Dance

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Pronovias

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Prom Dresses Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Pronovias Prom Dresses Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 David’s Bridal

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Prom Dresses Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 David’s Bridal Prom Dresses Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Rosa Clara

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Prom Dresses Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Rosa Clara Prom Dresses Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Oscar De La Renta

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Prom Dresses Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Oscar De La Renta Prom Dresses Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Carolina Herrera

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Prom Dresses Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Carolina Herrera Prom Dresses Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Adrianna Papell

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Prom Dresses Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

Continued……

