Global Shaving Lotions and Creams Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2025

Shaving Lotions and Creams Market:

Executive Summary

Shaving cream or shaving foam is a frothy cosmetic cream applied to body hair, usually facial hair, to facilitate shaving.

The pre-shave segment dominated the market, with a market share of 58%.

Hypermarkets and supermarkets accounted for 45% of the market share. Stores like Walmart, Tesco, and Sainsbury's stock numerous shaving products, giving consumers a wide range of options to select.

Europe dominated the market during with a market share of around 35%.

The global Shaving Lotions and Creams market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Shaving Lotions and Creams volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Shaving Lotions and Creams market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Gillette

Beiersdorf

Unilever

L'Oreal

Colgate-Palmolive

Energizer Holdings

Godrej

Johnson & Johnson

Perio

Super-Max

Taylor of Old Bond Street

Acqua di Parma

AHAVA Dead Sea Laboratories

Bold for Men

Castle Forbes

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Aftershave

Pre-shave

Segment by Application

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Drugstores

Online Retails

Independent Retailers and Discounters

Other

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Shaving Lotions and Creams Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Shaving Lotions and Creams

1.2 Shaving Lotions and Creams Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Shaving Lotions and Creams Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Aftershave

1.2.3 Pre-shave

1.3 Shaving Lotions and Creams Segment by Application

1.3.1 Shaving Lotions and Creams Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

1.3.3 Drugstores

1.3.4 Online Retails

1.3.5 Independent Retailers and Discounters

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Shaving Lotions and Creams Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Shaving Lotions and Creams Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Shaving Lotions and Creams Market Size

1.5.1 Global Shaving Lotions and Creams Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Shaving Lotions and Creams Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Shaving Lotions and Creams Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Shaving Lotions and Creams Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Shaving Lotions and Creams Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Shaving Lotions and Creams Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Shaving Lotions and Creams Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Shaving Lotions and Creams Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Shaving Lotions and Creams Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Shaving Lotions and Creams Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Shaving Lotions and Creams Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Shaving Lotions and Creams Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Shaving Lotions and Creams Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Shaving Lotions and Creams Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Shaving Lotions and Creams Production

3.4.1 North America Shaving Lotions and Creams Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Shaving Lotions and Creams Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Shaving Lotions and Creams Production

3.5.1 Europe Shaving Lotions and Creams Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Shaving Lotions and Creams Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Shaving Lotions and Creams Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Shaving Lotions and Creams Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Shaving Lotions and Creams Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Shaving Lotions and Creams Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Shaving Lotions and Creams Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Shaving Lotions and Creams Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Shaving Lotions and Creams Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Shaving Lotions and Creams Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Shaving Lotions and Creams Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Shaving Lotions and Creams Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Shaving Lotions and Creams Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Shaving Lotions and Creams Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Shaving Lotions and Creams Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Shaving Lotions and Creams Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Shaving Lotions and Creams Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Shaving Lotions and Creams Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Shaving Lotions and Creams Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Shaving Lotions and Creams Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Shaving Lotions and Creams Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Shaving Lotions and Creams Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

Continuous…

