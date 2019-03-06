South Pacific Islands Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market Trends 2019-2030

Wise.Guy.

Scope of the Report:

South Pacific Islands - Telecoms

International interest in telecoms infrastructure in the South Pacific has been ignited. The geography of the South Pacific region has made internet connectivity a serious problem for many of the remote islands. Submarine fibre-optic networks are expensive to build and maintain, with capital costs prohibitive for the smaller island communities. Some countries have to rely solely on geostationary satellites. As a result, bandwidth is limited and broadband prices are high.

In this environment, it is mobile technology which has thrived. In recent years BuddeComm has noticed an increase of mobile subscribers generally speaking across the board in the South Pacific – at the expense of fixed lines which are declining.

There are a number of reasons for this; including the realisation that mobile technologies are far more suited to providing services to the many islands spread across a vast geography. In addition, there are limited funds available for building telecommunications infrastructure so it must be directed towards the most economical and suitable technologies.

While mobile penetration is still low when compared to more developed markets; in most of the Pacific Island nations there is good mobile coverage in the capital cities and in some cases, there is also reasonable coverage across some of the more remote atolls.

Having access to communication services is crucial to these island nations. They are all vulnerable to natural disasters such as cyclones and drought, as well as rising sea levels. In emergency situations the islanders need access to the outside world. In addition; telecommunications can assist in alleviating the isolation experienced by many of the more remote islands as well as provide important access to health care, education and government services.

Key developments:

The Pacific Islands Telecommunications Association (PITA) is one of the key organisations promoting telecommunications services for the region.

The difficult geographical terrain presents a great challenge for rural connectivity in nearly all of the Pacific Island Countries (PICs).

A study by UNESCO estimated that increasing broadband penetration by around 10% can increase GDP by as much as 1.4% in low and middle income countries such as those in the South Pacific.

The Solomon Islands has demonstrated some impressive figures when it comes to mobile uptake.

The Federated States of Micronesia are well aware that to ensure a viable future for its citizens it needs to develop its telecoms infrastructure for the associated economic and social benefits.

In an effort to boost tourism, a Smart Tourism initiative has been launched in French Polynesia which will use digital solutions to improve the tourism experience.

Palau offers a well-developed mobile sector which has been recently boosted by satellite network capacity upgrades as well as a proposed submarine cable venture.

Tonga is a now reaping the benefits of being connected to an undersea high-speed fibre-optic cable.

Mobile subscriber penetration sits at around 40% in Tuvalu, compared to fixed broadband at only 10% penetration.

Despite its small size, Guam’s telecom market is highly competitive, with three major companies providing both fixed line and mobile services.

Network deployment costs are high in PNG due to the relatively low subscriber base, the impervious terrain, and the high proportion of the population living in rural areas.

Fiji is a leader in the Pacific region in terms of development of its ICT sector and investment in telecoms infrastructure.

The recently formed Amalgamated Telecom Holdings Kiribati Limited (ATHKL) quickly announced it would be performing the first phase of its improvements in Kiribati with 3G and 4G network upgrades deployed in some areas.

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1. Market overview

1.1 Market analysis

1.2 Smart infrastructure

1.3 Mobile statistics

1.4 Mobile broadband statistics

1.5 Fixed broadband and internet statistics

3. Federated States of Micronesia

2.1 Key statistics

2.2 Country overview

2.3 Telecommunications market

2.3.1 Historical overview

2.3.2 Market analysis

2.3.3 Recent developments

2.4 Regulatory environment

2.4.1 FSM Communication Act 1991

2.4.2 Regulatory authority

2.5 Fixed network operators

2.5.1 FSM Telecommunications Corporation (FSMTC)

2.6 Telecommunications infrastructure

2.6.1 National telecom network

2.6.2 New developments of fibre networks

2.6.3 International infrastructure

2.7 Broadband access market

2.7.1 Introduction and statistical overview

2.7.2 Broadband statistics

2.8 Mobile communications

2.8.1 Market analysis

2.8.2 Mobile statistics

2.8.3 Mobile broadband statistics

2.9 Mobile infrastructure

2.9.1 GSM, 3G

2.10 Mobile handsets

3. Fiji

3.1 Key statistics

3.1.1 Country overview

3.2 Telecommunications market

3.2.1 Historical overview

3.2.2 Market analysis

3.2.3 Recent developments

3.3 Regulatory environment

3.3.1 Historic overview

3.3.2 Regulatory authorities

3.3.3 The Radisson Accord and Deeds of Settlement

3.3.4 Telecom sector liberalisation in Fiji

3.3.5 Compulsory Registration of Customers for Telephone Services Decree 2010

3.4 Competition issues

3.4.1 Telecommunication services price regulation

3.5 Fixed network operators

3.5.1 Internet Service Providers

3.6 Telecommunications infrastructure



Continuous...



