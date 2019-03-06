Structural Steel Pipe Market 2019 Major Manufacturers Analysis And Industrial Applications Forecasts to 2024

PUNE, INDIA, March 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Structural Steel Pipe Industry 2019

Description:-

Structural steel is a category of steel used as a construction material for making structural steel shapes. A structural steel shape is a profile, formed with a specific cross section and following certain standards for chemical composition and mechanical properties. Structural steel shapes, sizes, composition, strengths, storage practices, etc., are regulated by standards in most industrialized countries.

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Structural Steel Pipe is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Structural Steel Pipe in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

EVRAZ North America

TMK IPSCO

Zekelman Industries

Northwest Pipe Company

U. S. Steel

Welpun Tubular LLC

American Steel Pipe

Tenaris

Trinity

Vallourec

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Spiral Weld Pipe

Double Submerged Arc Weld (DSAW)

Electric Resistance Weld (ERW)

Seamless (SMLS)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Oil & Gas

Construction

Water Transmission

Transportation

Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Structural Steel Pipe product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Structural Steel Pipe, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Structural Steel Pipe in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Structural Steel Pipe competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Structural Steel Pipe breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

.……

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Structural Steel Pipe Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Spiral Weld Pipe

1.2.2 Double Submerged Arc Weld (DSAW)

1.2.3 Electric Resistance Weld (ERW)

1.2.4 Seamless (SMLS)

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Oil & Gas

1.3.2 Construction

1.3.3 Water Transmission

1.3.4 Transportation

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 EVRAZ North America

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Structural Steel Pipe Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 EVRAZ North America Structural Steel Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 TMK IPSCO

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Structural Steel Pipe Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 TMK IPSCO Structural Steel Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Zekelman Industries

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Structural Steel Pipe Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Zekelman Industries Structural Steel Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Northwest Pipe Company

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Structural Steel Pipe Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Northwest Pipe Company Structural Steel Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 U. S. Steel

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Structural Steel Pipe Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 U. S. Steel Structural Steel Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Welpun Tubular LLC

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Structural Steel Pipe Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Welpun Tubular LLC Structural Steel Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 American Steel Pipe

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Structural Steel Pipe Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

Continued……

