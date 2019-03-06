WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ 360 Degree Camera Market 2019 Global Share,Trend,Segmentation and Forecast to 2024”.

360 Degree Camera Industry 2019

Description:-

360 Degree Panoramic Camera covers only almost the full sphere and many cameras which are referred to as omnidirectional cover only approximately a hemisphere, or the full 360° along the equator of the sphere but excluding the top and bottom of the sphere. In the case that they cover the full sphere, the captured light rays do not intersect exactly in a single focal point.

Scope of the Report:

The 360 Degree Panoramic Camera market is a completely new industry developed with the VR technology. People are putting in a lot of money to study the panoramic camera for filling the VR content part. Taking into account its development and application, it would be the most promising new industry in the near future.

The 360 Degree Panoramic Camera market concentration degree is dispersed. The manufacturing bases mainly concentrated in Japan and Europe; and the key companies in 360 Degree Panoramic Camera market include SONY, Nokia, Teche, Canon, Samsung, Ricoh, Bublcam and others.

Favorable government policies and rising foreign direct investments have increased the number of MNCs in the country and also boosted the entry of foreign players. This has led to a rise in the number of Media as well as the demand for 360 Degree Panoramic Camera worldwide. Also, the growing number of companies in the technology, telecom, retail, financial, and transport sectors in recent years has increased the demand of 360 Degree Panoramic Camera. Therefore, the growing demand for Media space will be favorable for the growth of the 360 Degree Panoramic Camera market.

As the demand increases rapidly for downstream industries, the demand for 360 Degree Panoramic Camera will correspondingly increase. The increased consumption of 360 Degree Panoramic Camera is expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2016-2021. 360 Degree Panoramic Camera industry will usher in a stable growth space.

There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The competition in 360 Degree Panoramic Camera market will become more intense.

The worldwide market for 360 Degree Camera is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the 360 Degree Camera in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Samsung

Ricoh

Nikon

Canon

Nokia

Sony

Bublcam

Panono

Teche

360fly

Efilming

Insta360

Guopai Technology

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Industrial Camera

Commercial Camera

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Aerial scenery

Traffic monitoring

Grid layout

Others

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 360 Degree Camera Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Industrial Camera

1.2.2 Commercial Camera

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Aerial scenery

1.3.2 Traffic monitoring

1.3.3 Grid layout

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Samsung

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 360 Degree Camera Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Samsung 360 Degree Camera Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Ricoh

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 360 Degree Camera Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Ricoh 360 Degree Camera Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Nikon

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 360 Degree Camera Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Nikon 360 Degree Camera Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Canon

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 360 Degree Camera Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Canon 360 Degree Camera Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued……

