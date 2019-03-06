Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Smoothies Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Smoothies Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smoothies Market:

Executive Summary

Smoothie is a thick drink made from a blend of fruits/vegetables along with water, yogurt, milk, ice cubes, and sweeteners, such as honey; sugar; and syrup. In addition to blended raw fruits/vegetables, smoothies may also include other ingredients, such as whey powders; herbal supplements; and nutritional supplements.

Health-conscious and lactose-intolerant consumers consume fruit-based smoothies as they are natural and rich in fiber and vitamins. The most preferred and popular fruit-based smoothies are carrot-apple, strawberry, strawberry-banana smoothie, beetroot and berries, blueberry-banana, mango tropics, and four-berry blend.

The out of home segment contains several distribution channels such as smoothie bars, restaurants, and other food service chains offering the fruit-based smoothies.

The global Smoothies market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Smoothies volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Smoothies market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Jamba Juice Company
MTY Food Group
Smoothie King
Tropical Smoothie Cafe
Bolthouse Farms
Dr. Smoothie Brands
Naked Juice
Happy Planet
Daily Harvest
Innocent
The Smoothie Company
J Sainsbury
Odwalla
Suja Juice
Segment by Regions

North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type

Fruit-Based Smoothie
Dairy-Based Smoothie
Segment by Application

At Home
Food Service Sector

Request Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3789322-global-smoothies-market-research-report-2019

Table of Contents

Executive Summary
1 Smoothies Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Smoothies
1.2 Smoothies Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Smoothies Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Fruit-Based Smoothie
1.2.3 Dairy-Based Smoothie
1.3 Smoothies Segment by Application
1.3.1 Smoothies Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 At Home
1.3.3 Food Service Sector
1.4 Global Smoothies Market by Region
1.4.1 Global Smoothies Market Size Region
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.5 Global Smoothies Market Size
1.5.1 Global Smoothies Revenue (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Global Smoothies Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Smoothies Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Smoothies Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.2 Global Smoothies Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.3 Global Smoothies Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.4 Manufacturers Smoothies Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.5 Smoothies Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Smoothies Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Smoothies Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Smoothies Production Market Share by Regions
3.1 Global Smoothies Production Market Share by Regions
3.2 Global Smoothies Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
3.3 Global Smoothies Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.4 North America Smoothies Production
3.4.1 North America Smoothies Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.4.2 North America Smoothies Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.5 Europe Smoothies Production
3.5.1 Europe Smoothies Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.5.2 Europe Smoothies Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.6 China Smoothies Production (2014-2019)
3.6.1 China Smoothies Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.6.2 China Smoothies Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.7 Japan Smoothies Production (2014-2019)
3.7.1 Japan Smoothies Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.7.2 Japan Smoothies Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Smoothies Consumption by Regions
4.1 Global Smoothies Consumption by Regions
4.2 North America Smoothies Consumption (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Smoothies Consumption (2014-2019)
4.4 China Smoothies Consumption (2014-2019)
4.5 Japan Smoothies Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Smoothies Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
5.1 Global Smoothies Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
5.2 Global Smoothies Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
5.3 Global Smoothies Price by Type (2014-2019)
5.4 Global Smoothies Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Smoothies Market Analysis by Applications
6.1 Global Smoothies Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
6.2 Global Smoothies Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3789322-global-smoothies-market-research-report-2019

NORAH TRENT
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
646-845-9349 (US), +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
email us here
{"facebook"=>"", "twitter"=>"", "google"=>"", "linkedin"=>""}
["facebook", "twitter", "google", "linkedin"]

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Retail, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
NORAH TRENT
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
646-845-9349 (US), +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
Share This Story
Company Details
Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers,
Pune
411028
India
+1 646 845-9349/ +44-208-133-9346/ +1 339 368 6938
Visit Newsroom
About

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

wiseguyreports

More From This Author
Whey Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2025
Azerbaijan Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market Outlook 2019 – Growth Drivers and Industry Key Players 2021
Topical Skin Adhesive Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast To 2025
View All Stories From This Author