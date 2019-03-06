Video Capture Card Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2023

New Study On “2019-2023 Video Capture Card Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Video Capture Card Industry

This report mainly introduces volume and value market share by players, by regions, by product type, by consumers and also their price change details. As a Detailed Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Video Capture Card industry.

This report splits Video Capture Card market by Bus Standard, by Input/Output Signal, which covers the history data information from 2013 to 2017 and forecast from 2018 to 2023.

This report focuses Global market, it covers details as following:

Major Companies

ADLINK TECHNOLOGY

ADVANTECH

Bitflow

Dalsa

EURESYS INC.

Fast Vision

IDS Imaging Development Systems GmbH

IMPERX

IPO TECHNOLOGIE

MATRIX VISION GmbH

MATROX Imaging

Neousys Technology Inc.

SINTRON Technology Corp.

The Imaging Source Europe GmbH

Vecow Co., Ltd.

VRmagic GmbH

Main Regions

North America

United States

Canada

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherland

Others

Asia & Pacific

China

Japan

India

Korea

Australia

Southeast Asia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Vietnam

Singapore

Malaysia

Others

Africa & Middle East

South Africa

Egypt

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Iran

Others

Main Product Type

Video Capture Card Market, by Bus Standard

PCI Express

PCI

PC 104

FPGA

Others

Video Capture Card Market, by Input/Output Signal

Digital

Analog

H.264 - MPEG-4

Main Applications

Individual

Commercial

