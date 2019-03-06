Compressor Oil Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Compressor Oil Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Global compressor oil market to reach USD 14.8 billion by 2025.

Global compressor oil market is valued approximately USD 10 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.8 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. Compressor oils are the formulated fluids used for providing lubrication to the functional parts of any compressor. These are responsible for improving the overall performance of compressors, serves as a sealant, reduces the deposition of harmful compounds, acts as protective surface film for reducing friction, absorbs the heat produced while compression by acting as direct contact coolant. Using compressor oil is beneficial as it imparts high film strength, corrosion resistance, reduces the energy consumption to grater extent and offers synthetic solvency.

Increasing demand of compressor oil from various end-use industries including oil & gas, chemicals & petrochemicals, general manufacturing is primarily driving the global compressor oil market over the forecast years. Rapid industrialization across various regions have resulted in growing end-use industries imparting growth to the market. For instance, as per U.S. Energy Information Administration, oil production of U.S. in 2018 would reach 10.0 million barrels per day (bpd). On the other hand, recent technological advancement associated with oil rejuvenation techniques may hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global compressor oil market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising demand of compressor oil in aerospace industry. Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global compressor oil market due to increasing demand of various chemicals on a large scale. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to growth in chemical manufacturing industries in developing countries such as India, China and Japan.

The major market player included in this report are:

Exxonmobil Corporation

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Chevron Corporation

British Petroleum (BP) P.L.C

Total Sa

LUKOIL

Sinopec Limited

Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd

FUCHS Group

Morris Lubricants

Addinol Lube Oil GmbH

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Compressor Type:

Positive Displacement Compressor

Dynamic Compressor

By Application:

Air Compressor

Gas Compressor

By Base-Oil:

Mineral Oil

Synthetic Oil

Semi-Synthetic Oil

Bio-Based Oil

By End-Use Industry:

Oil & Gas

Construction

General Manufacturing

Mining

Power Generation

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Others

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Compressor Oil Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.1. Compressor Oil Market, by Compressor Type, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.2. Compressor Oil Market, by Application, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.3. Compressor Oil Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Compressor Oil Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Compressor Oil Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Compressor Oil Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political Scenario

4.2.2. Economic Scenario

4.2.3. Social Scenario

4.2.4. Technological Scenario

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Supplier

4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider

4.3.3. Distributors

4.3.4. Application

4.4. Key Buying Criteria

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

4.6.1. Raw Application Cost Analysis

4.6.2. Manufacturing Cost Analysis

4.6.3. Labour Cost Analysis

4.7. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario

4.8. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Compressor Oil Market, by Compressor Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance - Potential Model

5.3. Key Market Players

5.4. Compressor Oil Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Positive Displacement Compressor

5.4.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2. Dynamic Compressor

5.4.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Compressor Oil Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Market Performance - Potential Model

6.3. Key Market Players

6.4. Compressor Oil Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Air Compressor

6.4.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.4.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.4.2. Gas Compressor

6.4.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.4.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Continuous…

