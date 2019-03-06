Sports Drinks Market 2018 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand and Consumption Forecasts to 2025

Wise.Guy.

Global Sports Drinks Market

Description

The Global Sports Drink Market is driven by factors including the keen interest of the millennial generation in sports, inclination towards fitness, increasing disposable incomes and willingness to pay for health products. The increasing number of fitness centers and health clubs also contribute to the growth of the market. However, the growing inclination of the market towards organic and natural products due to lesser side effects acts as a constraint on the growth of the market.

North America led the global Sports Drink market in terms of market share. The market for these Sports Drink in Asia-Pacific area is amplifying because of more consumption. The Asia-Pacific and other rising nations are foreseen to develop at a quick pace in the Sports Drink market in the following years when compared with the seasoned markets of developed regions.

The global Sports Drinks market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Sports Drinks volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sports Drinks market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Red Bull GmbH (CN)

Taisho Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (JP)

PepsiCo (US)

Monster Energy (US)

Rockstar (US)

Lucozade (JP)

Coco Cola (US)

Amway (US)

Arizona Beverages (US)

Living Essentials LLC (US)

Xyience Energy (US)

Abbott Nutrition Inc (US)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Isotonic Sport Drink

Hypertonic Sport Drink

Hypotonic Sport Drink

Segment by Application

Personal

Athlete

Other

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

Executive Summary

1 Sports Drinks Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Sports Drinks

1.2 Sports Drinks Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Sports Drinks Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Isotonic Sport Drink

1.2.3 Hypertonic Sport Drink

1.2.4 Hypotonic Sport Drink

1.3 Sports Drinks Segment by Application

1.3.1 Sports Drinks Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Personal

1.3.3 Athlete

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global Sports Drinks Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Sports Drinks Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Sports Drinks Market Size

1.5.1 Global Sports Drinks Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Sports Drinks Production (2014-2025)

…………..

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Sports Drinks Business

7.1 Red Bull GmbH (CN)

7.1.1 Red Bull GmbH (CN) Sports Drinks Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Sports Drinks Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Red Bull GmbH (CN) Sports Drinks Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Taisho Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (JP)

7.2.1 Taisho Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (JP) Sports Drinks Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Sports Drinks Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Taisho Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (JP) Sports Drinks Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 PepsiCo (US)

7.3.1 PepsiCo (US) Sports Drinks Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Sports Drinks Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 PepsiCo (US) Sports Drinks Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Monster Energy (US)

7.4.1 Monster Energy (US) Sports Drinks Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Sports Drinks Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Monster Energy (US) Sports Drinks Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Rockstar (US)

7.5.1 Rockstar (US) Sports Drinks Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Sports Drinks Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Rockstar (US) Sports Drinks Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Lucozade (JP)

7.6.1 Lucozade (JP) Sports Drinks Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Sports Drinks Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Lucozade (JP) Sports Drinks Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Coco Cola (US)

7.7.1 Coco Cola (US) Sports Drinks Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Sports Drinks Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Coco Cola (US) Sports Drinks Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

……..CONTINUED





