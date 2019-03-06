Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Guitar Effects Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Global Guitar Effects Market

Description

The consumption volume of Guitar Effects is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of Guitar Effects industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of Guitar Effects is still promising. 

The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep the trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and lowing cost of raw materials. 

The global Guitar Effects market is valued at 300 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 370 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Guitar Effects market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Guitar Effects in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Guitar Effects in these regions. 

 

This research report categorizes the global Guitar Effects market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Guitar Effects market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company: 
BOSS 
Digitech 
Line 6 
ZOOM Corporation 
Dunlop Manufacturing, Inc 
TC Electronic 
Electro-Harmonix 
Behringer 
Korg 
Fulltone 
Chase Bliss Audio 
Ibanez 
EarthQuaker Devices 
Wuhan Kailing Electronic 
Kemper

Market size by Product 
Single Effect 
Multi Effect 
Rack Effects 
Market size by End User 
Acoustic Guitars 
Electric Guitars

Market size by Region 
North America 
United States 
Canada 
Mexico 
Asia-Pacific 
China 
India 
Japan 
South Korea 
Australia 
Indonesia 
Singapore 
Malaysia 
Philippines 
Thailand 
Vietnam 
Europe 
Germany 
France 
UK 
Italy 
Spain 
Russia 
Central & South America 
Brazil 
Rest of Central & South America 
Middle East & Africa 
GCC Countries 
Turkey 
Egypt 
South Africa

 

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Study Coverage 
1.1 Guitar Effects Product 
1.2 Market Segments 
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered 
1.4 Market by Type 
1.4.1 Global Guitar Effects Market Size Growth Rate by Product 
1.4.2 Single Effect 
1.4.3 Multi Effect 
1.4.4 Rack Effects 
1.5 Market by End User 
1.5.1 Global Guitar Effects Market Size Growth Rate by End User 
1.5.2 Acoustic Guitars 
1.5.3 Electric Guitars 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

…………..

11 Company Profiles 
11.1 BOSS 
11.1.1 BOSS Company Details 
11.1.2 Company Business Overview 
11.1.3 BOSS Guitar Effects Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.1.4 BOSS Guitar Effects Products Offered 
11.1.5 BOSS Recent Development 
11.2 Digitech 
11.2.1 Digitech Company Details 
11.2.2 Company Business Overview 
11.2.3 Digitech Guitar Effects Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.2.4 Digitech Guitar Effects Products Offered 
11.2.5 Digitech Recent Development 
11.3 Line 6 
11.3.1 Line 6 Company Details 
11.3.2 Company Business Overview 
11.3.3 Line 6 Guitar Effects Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.3.4 Line 6 Guitar Effects Products Offered 
11.3.5 Line 6 Recent Development 
11.4 ZOOM Corporation 
11.4.1 ZOOM Corporation Company Details 
11.4.2 Company Business Overview 
11.4.3 ZOOM Corporation Guitar Effects Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.4.4 ZOOM Corporation Guitar Effects Products Offered 
11.4.5 ZOOM Corporation Recent Development 
11.5 Dunlop Manufacturing, Inc 
11.5.1 Dunlop Manufacturing, Inc Company Details 
11.5.2 Company Business Overview 
11.5.3 Dunlop Manufacturing, Inc Guitar Effects Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.5.4 Dunlop Manufacturing, Inc Guitar Effects Products Offered 
11.5.5 Dunlop Manufacturing, Inc Recent Development 
11.6 TC Electronic 
11.6.1 TC Electronic Company Details 
11.6.2 Company Business Overview 
11.6.3 TC Electronic Guitar Effects Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.6.4 TC Electronic Guitar Effects Products Offered 
11.6.5 TC Electronic Recent Development 
11.7 Electro-Harmonix 
11.7.1 Electro-Harmonix Company Details 
11.7.2 Company Business Overview 
11.7.3 Electro-Harmonix Guitar Effects Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.7.4 Electro-Harmonix Guitar Effects Products Offered 
11.7.5 Electro-Harmonix Recent Development 

……..CONTINUED

