Spirits Market - Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2019 - 2025

Spirits Market 2019

Spirits are alcoholic beverages produced by distillation of a mixture produced from alcoholic fermentation. This process purifies it and removes diluting components like water, for the purpose of increasing its proportion of alcohol content.

Spirits has many types, which include brandy, tequila, baijiu, rum, vodka, whisky and others. As spirits is popular beverage, the downstream application industries will need more spirits products. So, spirits has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce fashionable and good taste spirits through improving technology.

The major raw materials for spirits are grain and packaging materials. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of spirits. The production cost of spirits is also an important factor which could impact the price of spirits. The spirits manufacturers are trying to reduce production cost by developing production method.

The global Spirits market is valued at 231200 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 236400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.3% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Spirits market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.



The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Diageo

Pernod Ricard

Brown Forman

Bacardi Limited

LVMH

Beam Suntory

William Grant & Sons

Remy Cointreau

The Edrington Group

Kweichow Moutai Group

Wuliangye

Yanghe Brewery

Daohuaxiang

Luzhou Laojiao

Jose Cuervo

Patrón

Market size by Product

Brandy

Tequila

Baijiu

Rum

Vodka

Whisky

Others

Market size by End User

Household Application

Commercial Application

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa



Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Spirits Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Spirits Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Brandy

1.4.3 Tequila

1.4.4 Baijiu

1.4.5 Rum

1.4.6 Vodka

1.4.7 Whisky

1.4.8 Others

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Spirits Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Household Application

1.5.3 Commercial Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

……..

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Diageo

11.1.1 Diageo Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Diageo Spirits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Diageo Spirits Products Offered

11.1.5 Diageo Recent Development

11.2 Pernod Ricard

11.2.1 Pernod Ricard Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Pernod Ricard Spirits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Pernod Ricard Spirits Products Offered

11.2.5 Pernod Ricard Recent Development

11.3 Brown Forman

11.3.1 Brown Forman Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 Brown Forman Spirits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Brown Forman Spirits Products Offered

11.3.5 Brown Forman Recent Development

11.4 Bacardi Limited

11.4.1 Bacardi Limited Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Bacardi Limited Spirits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Bacardi Limited Spirits Products Offered

11.4.5 Bacardi Limited Recent Development

11.5 LVMH

11.5.1 LVMH Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 LVMH Spirits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 LVMH Spirits Products Offered

11.5.5 LVMH Recent Development

11.6 Beam Suntory

11.6.1 Beam Suntory Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Beam Suntory Spirits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 Beam Suntory Spirits Products Offered

11.6.5 Beam Suntory Recent Development

11.7 William Grant & Sons

11.7.1 William Grant & Sons Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 William Grant & Sons Spirits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 William Grant & Sons Spirits Products Offered

11.7.5 William Grant & Sons Recent Development

11.8 Remy Cointreau

11.8.1 Remy Cointreau Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 Remy Cointreau Spirits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.8.4 Remy Cointreau Spirits Products Offered

11.8.5 Remy Cointreau Recent Development

11.9 The Edrington Group

11.9.1 The Edrington Group Company Details

11.9.2 Company Business Overview

11.9.3 The Edrington Group Spirits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.9.4 The Edrington Group Spirits Products Offered

11.9.5 The Edrington Group Recent Development

11.10 Kweichow Moutai Group

11.10.1 Kweichow Moutai Group Company Details

11.10.2 Company Business Overview

11.10.3 Kweichow Moutai Group Spirits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.10.4 Kweichow Moutai Group Spirits Products Offered

11.10.5 Kweichow Moutai Group Recent Development

Continued…..



