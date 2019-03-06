Candice Georgiadis Opens The Door on The Future of Travel

Candice Georgiadis Vickie Alani, Principal at Boston-based design firm CBT Isabelle Matter The General Manager of YOTEL San Francisco

Part 2 of 'The Future of Travel' has Candice Georgiadis delving into robot room deliveries, art as a feature, experiences and branding

Individualized and local, along with the consistency provided by a brand” — David Duncan, President of First Hospitality Group

GREENWICH, CT, USA, March 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Candice Georgiadis, owner of the blog by her namesake, interviews individuals on the cutting edge of hotel travel with such diverse topics as robotics in hotels, artwork as a design, 'experiences and memories', and hotels with brand consistency but local flair.Changing the way we interact and stay at hotels is key to longevity as a business. Enter robotics, smart entertainment hubs and the like. Candice Georgiadis recently interviewed Isabelle Matter of Yotel ( https://www.yotel.com/en ), a company that is redefining the hotel experience by incorporating robotics and the latest technologies into every aspect, from check-in to SmartHubs.The biggest leap in the last year has been incorporation of Artificial Intelligence in almost every electronic device. Smart speakers (Amazon Echo, Google Home and more) are now available at almost every price level, affording anyone with an internet connection the chance to take advantage of this advancement. Yotel has taken this to the next level, with robo-assistance at the check-in process and Yobot taking guests' bags to YO2D2 robot making deliveries to your room."For comfort aspects of technology, we provide fully adjustable SmartBeds, heated towel racks, and mood lighting, with the goal of maximizing the guests’ relaxation. YOTEL NY features robo-assistance at the check-in process, with a Yobot taking guests’ bags, while YOTEL Boston has a YO2D2 robot make room deliveries." - Isabelle Matter of YotelRead the full interview here: George Jetson... eat your heart out By making a hotel/resort stay memorable, companies can keep bringing back clientele. Step in Diamond Resorts ( https://www.diamondresorts.com ), a company that is changing the status quo when it comes to creating life long memories, instead of just a 'once in a lifetime' vacation. Candice Georgiadis, once again, has found a unique company that is revamping the old with new ideas and changing the idea of a vacation."You are a “travel insider”. How would you describe your “ perfect vacation experience ”?People sometimes think that a “perfect vacation” has to be a once-in-a-lifetime trip, but that’s not always true. What makes a vacation perfect are the lifelong memories you make. Whether you’re at a favorite resort that you visit every year or exploring somewhere new, if you’re relaxing and reconnecting with what matters most to you, that will always be the best experience." - Candice Georgiadis speaking with Mike Flaskey, CEO of Diamond Resorts.Candice Georgiadis knows that your surroundings can make all difference. Robotics and lifelong memories are great but without the right environment, those memories and experiences will fade. Two companies are making sweeping changes to the experience by making art a part of the structure, not an add-on, and breaking the cookie-cutter hotel chain look."Back in the 1950’s the hotel business was very decentralized. Virtually every motel/hotel was stand alone and local. Holiday Inn was born to bring consistency to the guest experience and that trend of consistency went on for decades. In some instances, it went so far that a hotel room in Paris looked the same as in New York or Los Angeles. This gave way to the creation or reinvigoration of the boutique/individual hotel experience that travelers, especially appreciate. The brand companies have joined in and established soft brands that allow for some level of consistency, but flexibility to return the experience to a local one again and yet also provide participation in the valuable guest reward/points program." - David Duncan, President of First Hospitality Group & Candice GeorgiadisVickie Alani, a principle at Boston-based design firm CBT, in an interview with Candice Georgiadis commented "We are also committed to integrating art into all of our projects, not as an accessory at the end, but as a feature that is built into the very foundation of each design. We also think on a much larger scale with art. For instance, rather than installing a curated selection of artworks in a lobby that align with a theme, we may think of how to create a unique, visually captivating ceiling that defines the space in a completely new way. We want the art to be central to the design instead of a superficial add-on to completely transform the typical experience you might have, say, checking into a hotel."Candice Georgiadis sees the future hotel stays as being a combination of technology, memorable experiences, art and local flair. No longer does the atrium and room have the identical look all across the world, as in the Holiday Inn example, but each location can have its own architectural flair and local influence to distinguish it both as a memory and as a fixture representative of the community it is located in. And under the hood, your Maitre D might be a robot, your Caribbean vista might include your favorite playlist in the background and the memories you make will last a life time.About Candice GeorgiadisCandice Georgiadis is an active mother of three as well as a designer, founder, social media expert, and philanthropist. Candice Georgiadis is the founder and designer at CG & CO. 