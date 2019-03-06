Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend ,Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHRASHTRA, INDIA, March 6, 2019

Logistics companies invest in automation to increase efficiency, speed, and optimization & timing of the services, thus increasing revenue and customer satisfaction. From a range of rapid high-tech evolutions and in a progressively digital environment where automationis affecting the entire industry, most of the board members of transport & logistics companies appreciate IoT solutions (tooptimize production,engage with customers, and operations) as key areas ofinvestment. 
In 2018, the global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study 
Cisco Systems Inc. 
Octonion SA 
Kaa IoT Technologies 
NEC Corporation 
Honeywell International 
Novire Technologies 
SAP SE 
Intel Corporation 
Oracle Corporation 
Bosch Software Innovations GmbH 
Rockwell Automation, Inc. 
BICS SA/NV 
Amazon Web Services 
International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation 
PTC Inc.

This report focuses on the global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Traffic and Fleet Management 
Resource and Energy Monitoring 
Safety and Security 
Others (Operations Management, Data Analysis)

Market segment by Application, split into 
Fleet 
Warehouse 
Freight 
Yard/ Dock

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

1 Report Overview 
1.1 Study Scope 
1.2 Key Market Segments 
1.3 Players Covered 
1.4 Market Analysis by Type 
1.4.1 Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025) 
1.4.2 Traffic and Fleet Management 
1.4.3 Resource and Energy Monitoring 
1.4.4 Safety and Security 
1.4.5 Others (Operations Management, Data Analysis) 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market Share by Application (2014-2025) 
1.5.2 Fleet 
1.5.3 Warehouse 
1.5.4 Freight 
1.5.5 Yard/ Dock 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

…………..

12 International Players Profiles 
12.1 Cisco Systems Inc. 
12.1.1 Cisco Systems Inc. Company Details 
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.1.3 Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Introduction 
12.1.4 Cisco Systems Inc. Revenue in Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Business (2014-2019) 
12.1.5 Cisco Systems Inc. Recent Development 
12.2 Octonion SA 
12.2.1 Octonion SA Company Details 
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.2.3 Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Introduction 
12.2.4 Octonion SA Revenue in Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Business (2014-2019) 
12.2.5 Octonion SA Recent Development 
12.3 Kaa IoT Technologies 
12.3.1 Kaa IoT Technologies Company Details 
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.3.3 Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Introduction 
12.3.4 Kaa IoT Technologies Revenue in Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Business (2014-2019) 
12.3.5 Kaa IoT Technologies Recent Development 
12.4 NEC Corporation 
12.4.1 NEC Corporation Company Details 
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.4.3 Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Introduction 
12.4.4 NEC Corporation Revenue in Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Business (2014-2019) 
12.4.5 NEC Corporation Recent Development 
12.5 Honeywell International 
12.5.1 Honeywell International Company Details 
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.5.3 Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Introduction 
12.5.4 Honeywell International Revenue in Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Business (2014-2019) 
12.5.5 Honeywell International Recent Development 
12.6 Novire Technologies 
12.6.1 Novire Technologies Company Details 
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.6.3 Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Introduction 
12.6.4 Novire Technologies Revenue in Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Business (2014-2019) 
12.6.5 Novire Technologies Recent Development 
12.7 SAP SE 
12.7.1 SAP SE Company Details 
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.7.3 Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Introduction 
12.7.4 SAP SE Revenue in Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Business (2014-2019) 
12.7.5 SAP SE Recent Development 
12.8 Intel Corporation 
12.8.1 Intel Corporation Company Details 
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.8.3 Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Introduction 
12.8.4 Intel Corporation Revenue in Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Business (2014-2019) 
12.8.5 Intel Corporation Recent Development 
12.9 Oracle Corporation 
12.9.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details 
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.9.3 Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Introduction 
12.9.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Business (2014-2019) 
12.9.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development 
12.10 Bosch Software Innovations GmbH 
12.10.1 Bosch Software Innovations GmbH Company Details 
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.10.3 Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Introduction 
12.10.4 Bosch Software Innovations GmbH Revenue in Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Business (2014-2019) 
12.10.5 Bosch Software Innovations GmbH Recent Development 
12.11 Rockwell Automation, Inc. 
12.12 BICS SA/NV 
12.13 Amazon Web Services 
12.14 International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation 
12.15 PTC Inc.

Continued….

