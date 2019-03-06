Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend ,Opportunities And Forecast To 2025
Logistics companies invest in automation to increase efficiency, speed, and optimization & timing of the services, thus increasing revenue and customer satisfaction. From a range of rapid high-tech evolutions and in a progressively digital environment where automationis affecting the entire industry, most of the board members of transport & logistics companies appreciate IoT solutions (tooptimize production,engage with customers, and operations) as key areas ofinvestment.
In 2018, the global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Cisco Systems Inc.
Octonion SA
Kaa IoT Technologies
NEC Corporation
Honeywell International
Novire Technologies
SAP SE
Intel Corporation
Oracle Corporation
Bosch Software Innovations GmbH
Rockwell Automation, Inc.
BICS SA/NV
Amazon Web Services
International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation
PTC Inc.
This report focuses on the global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Traffic and Fleet Management
Resource and Energy Monitoring
Safety and Security
Others (Operations Management, Data Analysis)
Market segment by Application, split into
Fleet
Warehouse
Freight
Yard/ Dock
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
