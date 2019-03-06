Digital Workplace Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend ,Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHRASHTRA, INDIA, March 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Digital Workplace Market

The Digital Workplace is radically changing the way workers work and re-writing the rules for employee engagement, collaboration, and productivity. Made up of all the technologies people use to get work done in today’s modern work environment, the Digital Workplace helps to aggregate these tools into a common user experience that has spawned an entire marketplace of solutions, many but not all built on top of the Microsoft technology stack.

In 2018, the global Digital Workplace market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3776179-global-digital-workplace-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

This report focuses on the global Digital Workplace status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Workplace development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Atos

Wipro

DXC Technology

NTT Data

Citrix

Unisys

Capgemini

Cognizant

Accenture

TCS

CompuCom

HCL

Stefanini

Getronics

Computacenter

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Retail

Government Offices

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

IT and Telecommunication

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Digital Workplace status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Digital Workplace development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents-Key Points covered

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Digital Workplace Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Software

1.4.3 Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Digital Workplace Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 Retail

1.5.4 Government Offices

1.5.5 Manufacturing

1.5.6 Healthcare

1.5.7 Media and Entertainment

1.5.8 IT and Telecommunication

1.5.9 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

………..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 IBM

12.1.1 IBM Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Digital Workplace Introduction

12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Digital Workplace Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 IBM Recent Development

12.2 Atos

12.2.1 Atos Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Digital Workplace Introduction

12.2.4 Atos Revenue in Digital Workplace Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Atos Recent Development

12.3 Wipro

12.3.1 Wipro Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Digital Workplace Introduction

12.3.4 Wipro Revenue in Digital Workplace Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Wipro Recent Development

12.4 DXC Technology

12.4.1 DXC Technology Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Digital Workplace Introduction

12.4.4 DXC Technology Revenue in Digital Workplace Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 DXC Technology Recent Development

12.5 NTT Data

12.5.1 NTT Data Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Digital Workplace Introduction

12.5.4 NTT Data Revenue in Digital Workplace Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 NTT Data Recent Development

12.6 Citrix

12.6.1 Citrix Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Digital Workplace Introduction

12.6.4 Citrix Revenue in Digital Workplace Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Citrix Recent Development

12.7 Unisys

12.7.1 Unisys Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Digital Workplace Introduction

12.7.4 Unisys Revenue in Digital Workplace Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Unisys Recent Development

12.8 Capgemini

12.8.1 Capgemini Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Digital Workplace Introduction

12.8.4 Capgemini Revenue in Digital Workplace Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Capgemini Recent Development

12.9 Cognizant

12.9.1 Cognizant Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Digital Workplace Introduction

12.9.4 Cognizant Revenue in Digital Workplace Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Cognizant Recent Development

12.10 Accenture

12.10.1 Accenture Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Digital Workplace Introduction

12.10.4 Accenture Revenue in Digital Workplace Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Accenture Recent Development

12.11 TCS

12.12 CompuCom

12.13 HCL

12.14 Stefanini

12.15 Getronics

12.16 Computacenter

Continued….

Enquiry For Buying Report@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3776179-global-digital-workplace-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.