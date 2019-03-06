Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Digital Workplace Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend ,Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHRASHTRA, INDIA, March 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Digital Workplace Market

The Digital Workplace is radically changing the way workers work and re-writing the rules for employee engagement, collaboration, and productivity. Made up of all the technologies people use to get work done in today’s modern work environment, the Digital Workplace helps to aggregate these tools into a common user experience that has spawned an entire marketplace of solutions, many but not all built on top of the Microsoft technology stack. 
In 2018, the global Digital Workplace market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3776179-global-digital-workplace-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

This report focuses on the global Digital Workplace status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Workplace development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 
IBM 
Atos 
Wipro 
DXC Technology 
NTT Data 
Citrix 
Unisys 
Capgemini 
Cognizant 
Accenture 
TCS 
CompuCom 
HCL 
Stefanini 
Getronics 
Computacenter

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Software 
Services

Market segment by Application, split into 
BFSI 
Retail 
Government Offices 
Manufacturing 
Healthcare 
Media and Entertainment 
IT and Telecommunication 
Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Digital Workplace status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Digital Workplace development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents-Key Points covered

1 Report Overview 
1.1 Study Scope 
1.2 Key Market Segments 
1.3 Players Covered 
1.4 Market Analysis by Type 
1.4.1 Global Digital Workplace Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025) 
1.4.2 Software 
1.4.3 Services 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global Digital Workplace Market Share by Application (2014-2025) 
1.5.2 BFSI 
1.5.3 Retail 
1.5.4 Government Offices 
1.5.5 Manufacturing 
1.5.6 Healthcare 
1.5.7 Media and Entertainment 
1.5.8 IT and Telecommunication 
1.5.9 Others 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

………..

12 International Players Profiles 
12.1 IBM 
12.1.1 IBM Company Details 
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.1.3 Digital Workplace Introduction 
12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Digital Workplace Business (2014-2019) 
12.1.5 IBM Recent Development 
12.2 Atos 
12.2.1 Atos Company Details 
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.2.3 Digital Workplace Introduction 
12.2.4 Atos Revenue in Digital Workplace Business (2014-2019) 
12.2.5 Atos Recent Development 
12.3 Wipro 
12.3.1 Wipro Company Details 
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.3.3 Digital Workplace Introduction 
12.3.4 Wipro Revenue in Digital Workplace Business (2014-2019) 
12.3.5 Wipro Recent Development 
12.4 DXC Technology 
12.4.1 DXC Technology Company Details 
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.4.3 Digital Workplace Introduction 
12.4.4 DXC Technology Revenue in Digital Workplace Business (2014-2019) 
12.4.5 DXC Technology Recent Development 
12.5 NTT Data 
12.5.1 NTT Data Company Details 
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.5.3 Digital Workplace Introduction 
12.5.4 NTT Data Revenue in Digital Workplace Business (2014-2019) 
12.5.5 NTT Data Recent Development 
12.6 Citrix 
12.6.1 Citrix Company Details 
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.6.3 Digital Workplace Introduction 
12.6.4 Citrix Revenue in Digital Workplace Business (2014-2019) 
12.6.5 Citrix Recent Development 
12.7 Unisys 
12.7.1 Unisys Company Details 
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.7.3 Digital Workplace Introduction 
12.7.4 Unisys Revenue in Digital Workplace Business (2014-2019) 
12.7.5 Unisys Recent Development 
12.8 Capgemini 
12.8.1 Capgemini Company Details 
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.8.3 Digital Workplace Introduction 
12.8.4 Capgemini Revenue in Digital Workplace Business (2014-2019) 
12.8.5 Capgemini Recent Development 
12.9 Cognizant 
12.9.1 Cognizant Company Details 
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.9.3 Digital Workplace Introduction 
12.9.4 Cognizant Revenue in Digital Workplace Business (2014-2019) 
12.9.5 Cognizant Recent Development 
12.10 Accenture 
12.10.1 Accenture Company Details 
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.10.3 Digital Workplace Introduction 
12.10.4 Accenture Revenue in Digital Workplace Business (2014-2019) 
12.10.5 Accenture Recent Development 
12.11 TCS 
12.12 CompuCom 
12.13 HCL 
12.14 Stefanini 
12.15 Getronics 
12.16 Computacenter

Continued….

Enquiry For Buying Report@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3776179-global-digital-workplace-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025


NORAH TRENT
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
646-845-9349 (US), +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
email us here
["facebook", "twitter", "google", "linkedin"]
{"facebook"=>"", "twitter"=>"", "google"=>"", "linkedin"=>""}

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
NORAH TRENT
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
646-845-9349 (US), +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
Share This Story
Company Details
Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers,
Pune
411028
India
+1 646 845-9349/ +44-208-133-9346/ +1 339 368 6938
Visit Newsroom
About

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

wiseguyreports

More From This Author
Global Gluten Market 2019 Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025
Alcoholic Infused Sparkling Water 2019 Global Market Size, Market Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025
Global Cereal Bars Market 2019 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast To 2025
View All Stories From This Author