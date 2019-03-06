SocialGood Cashback, Based Upon US$30 Million Raised, Will Provide All Customers 20% Cashback When They Shop on E-Commerce Sites such as Amazon and Apple

CHIYODA-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, March 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Social Good Foundation Inc.（Location: Tokyo, Chiyoda Ward, Soichiro Takaoka, Chief Executive Officer, herein referred to as SGF) has just announced the start of their cash back service, which will provide up to 20% of the purchase amount back in cryptocurrency when shopping on major global e-commerce sites such as Amazon and Apple. To fund this, SGF has raised US$30 million. In addition, an international patent for the cashback service business model using cryptocurrency was submitted in September of 2018.This service is called “SocialGood Cashback”, which was developed by SGF, and cash back will be issued in Social Good (SG) cryptocurrency by the company’s wholly owned subsidiary (based in Malta). There are 40 thousand users worldwide. This service will start on March 7th (except for resident in Japan).【SocialGood Cashback Service Site】The app version will be released at a later time.From now on, users can receive cash back on various EC sites and real stores.Current partner sites: Amazon, Apple, Ebay-Concept video (International Business Model Patents Have Been Submitted)For more detailed about how this works, please refer to the embedded video via the site below.【Total amount of US$10 million. 20% cash back campaign without exceptions】20% cash back will be provided to everyone shopping on affiliated EC sites until the total cash back reaches US$10 million out of the US$30 million of the funds raised.For terms and condition details, please visit the SocialGood Cashback site.【SocialGood Cashback Service Features】Usually, cashback services are issued by the company that provides the service through a type of system such as a point system, where the use of the points are limited to certain services, and there are times at which the cash exchange rate is low, or where high banking fee was charged.With the service developed by SGF, cash back is provided in SG from a wholly owned subsidiary (located in Malta). By utilizing cryptocurrency, banking fees and overseas remittance fees can be omitted, so it is possible to smoothly convert to fiat currencies.By utilizing cryptocurrency and blockchains to reduced operational costs, SGF’s goal is to be able to provide all users with the world’s highest cash back returns.【About SocialGood’s Exchange】You can exchange SG by opening a cryptocurrency account on a worldwide exchange. SG plans to be listed in the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, including DigiFinex, which was ranked as one of the top 5 exchanges worldwide in 2019. The price at the time of issuing will be 1 SG = 10 US dollars.*Data was taken from CoinMarketCap on March 2, 2019【About SocialGood’s price guarantee】After listing, the SG price will fluctuate but the SGF will guarantee the SG price at the time cash back is granted to users (e.g., 1 SG = 10 US dollars). SGF’s guarantee is funded by the US$30 million that was raised from overseas institutional investors in 2018.Cryptocurrency "Social Good” has raised US$30 million from overseas investors, October 1, 2018To find out about how to make price guarantee requests, please refer to the Terms & Conditions of the SocialGood Cashback service site.【About SocialGood Pricing】The price on cryptocurrency exchanges of SG that users receive free of charge from the SGF cashback service may rise. Please check the whitepaper to find out more about the mechanism in the case at which the price will rise.【About SG Sales】Although SG is scheduled to be listed on major cryptocurrency exchanges in countries all over the world during 2019, before the token’s listing stage, a portion of the SG tokens will be on sale to account holders on multiple cryptocurrency exchanges. As a first step, sales will begin on the cryptocurrency exchange Latoken, which boasts a monthly transaction amount of US$5.1 billion*. Residents of Japan are prohibited from purchasing tokens.*Data was taken from CoinMarketCap 2019 on March 2, 2019"Improve society." Everything SG does is done with this belief in mind. The way to change the world is to expand the ecosystem in which the world is connected through cryptocurrency/tokens, to make a Win-Win-Win for all individuals, companies, and society as a whole.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.