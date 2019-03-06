Pre-registration for Visitors Begins at LED Expo Thailand + Light ASEAN 2019

The 7th edition of the much anticipated Show will open the door of opportunities for various stakeholders in the area of LED lighting.

NEW DELHI, DELHI, THAILAND, March 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After having conducted six highly successful editions of LED Expo Thailand, MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. and Impact Exhibition Management Co. Ltd, are all set to host the 7th edition from June 27-29, 2019 in Bangkok. The Show has now been retitled ‘LED Expo Thailand + Light ASEAN’ with an aim to bring forth innovations in the world of lighting, encompassing every area of illumination. The organisers have started pre-registration for visitors, who are interested in exploring the prominent Show.

Through LED Expo Thailand, visitors would be able to explore ways to gain access to ASEAN markets. It would offer a fantastic opportunity for companies seeking to enter South East Asian market to congregate and partner with LED players in that region. Visitors will be able to get a peek into the latest offerings in LED and related applications, which will give them ideas that would prove useful in improving their business prospects. It will be a converging point for various stakeholders, and will enable them to interact and network with the pioneers of LED industry in ASEAN region.

The 2018 edition of the event witnessed the presence of 243 exhibitors from 12 countries showcasing their products to 12,347 visitors from 47 countries along with 656 business meetings, establishing a multitude of new trade partnerships. The 2019 edition is expected to welcome 250+ exhibitors catering to the sourcing needs of more than 15,000 visitors from all across the world.

The Expo will act as a platform to create awareness around LED-centric applications that can be put to use in various spheres. It has now been expanded to include solar products, LED signage, LED technology for entertainment, agriculture, etc., thereby creating new possibilities for both exhibitors and visitors.

Thailand’s LED lighting market accounts for 12% of the total lighting market share with a projected growth rate of CAGR 30% during 2015-2020. At this juncture, it is evident that a Show like LED Expo Thailand can prove to be a dynamic platform for the growth of this industry.

SHOW HIGHLIGHTS:

This will involve a series of educational sessions conducted by renowned speakers, covering various topics focusing on strategies for business success and merchandising.

This will be an area where exhibitors showcase their advanced lighting systems and lighting design solutions.



A comprehensive conference, where industry experts will present examples of integrated projects on IoT, smart lighting and smart city.

HIGHLIGHT ZONES:



This zone highlights high performance Solar LED products, services and technologies for housing, commercial and industrial sectors.

A special pavilion for new technologies that would bring forth smart lighting innovation for factory, building and streets, displaying latest innovations and system applications, as how technology can play part in making smart cities.

A platform to facilitate the display of innovative and trending LED signage with applications in retail, hospitality and government sectors.

A specific zone highlighting high performance PCB technology, products and services.

About The Organisers:

MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. is an international exhibition company with a strong presence of over four decades in the advertising industry, over 20 years in publishing & 16 years in exhibitions. The company has produced more than 100 market-leading trade exhibitions for various segments in addition to publishing various magazines & advertising trade directories of repute. Successful exhibitions are conducted all over India, Dubai, Singapore and Thailand.

IMPACT Exhibition Management Co., Ltd. is the leading exhibition organiser in Thailand. IMPACT organises and manages professional trade and public exhibitions, conferences, meetings and trainings, working hand-in-hand with international trade associations, organisers and corporations across a broad spectrum of industries.

IMPACT creates effective market platforms and offers a comprehensive range of turnkey event management solutions ranging from market research, exhibition and visitor promotion and sales, advertising and promotion, public relations, operation to on-site logistic management for exhibitions and conferences of all sizes and industries. It also specialises in business matching programs



