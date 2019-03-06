Appeal underscores harm to Colorado business from new “industry experience” standard injected into state securities act

Attorneys Pleased with NFIB Amicus Brief

DENVER, CO, USA, March 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Attorneys for Heartland Energy Development Corporation (HEDC) and Brandon Davis are pleased that the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) filed an amicus brief in support of their current appeal concerning a Colorado appellate decision that established a new and untenable standard as to when a general partnership interest is a security.In its amicus brief, the NFIB argued that in 2014 the Colorado Court of Appeals erred in concluding that a general partnership of sophisticated general partners should essentially be presumed to involve securities—subject to securities regulation—unless the partners had “substantial collective experience in the specific business of the venture.”“We agree with the NFIB that the new standard announced in the Court of Appeals’ opinion not only is impermissibly vague, but also ignores the reality that business acumen is frequently transferable across many different types of companies,” said Shain Khoshbin of Munck Wilson Mandala, attorney for HEDC and Mr. Davis. “We also agree that the opinion substantially diverged from established law across the country on how to determine whether a general partnership interest can be deemed a security and, thus, subject its partners to the complexities and weight of securities regulation.”In the appeal brief tendered last week, attorneys for HEDC and Mr. Davis argued that the novel standard announced in the 2014 opinion “is so ambiguous and vague—perhaps unconstitutionally so—as to leave businesspersons and partners confused.”“For example,” said Mr. Khoshbin, “does a roustabout with little business experience and financial wherewithal have the requisite ‘industry’ experience, while Warren Buffett doesn’t because he never worked on an oil well? Is a general partnership suddenly at risk of being declared a security when some percentage of its partners with ‘industry’ experience die or retire?”HEDC and Mr. Davis have spent more than ten years defending against a securities lawsuit in which the Colorado Securities Commissioner alleged that interests in a Texas oil and gas general partnership were securities subject to Colorado’s securities regulations.After a seven-day trial, the trial court found the general partnership interests were not securities. However, after the Court of Appeals ordered the trial court to reconsider the security issue under the newly-established standard, the trial court reached the opposite conclusion—based on the same evidence.“What is viscerally unjust is that the Court of Appeals ordered the retroactive application of its new standard to my clients, thereby punishing them for following what was the law at the time the general partnership was formed,” said Mr. Khoshbin. “Based on its partners’ sworn promises and agreements, the Los Ojuelos No. 9 JV was formed as a general partnership that was not subject to securities regulations. My clients followed the advice of eminent securities and partnership counsel, complied with then-existing law, and adopted a general partnership structure that the Colorado Securities Commissioner himself affirmed, in a 2002 Final Order, was not proven to involve securities.”“It is unjust to subject my clients to a Draconian injunction and multi-million dollar restitution award because the general partnership formed in good faith reliance on the law at the time was declared a security for the first time a decade later under a new standard,” said Mr. Khoshbin.“The business community should be concerned that the new standard leaves entrepreneurs, partners, and Colorado attorneys guessing,” said Mr. Khoshbin. “And businesspersons face the specter that, regardless of having followed the law when forming a general partnership, those interests can be retroactively deemed securities based on the whim of one disgruntled partner or an activist Securities Commissioner—thereby subjecting earnest businesspersons, acting in good faith, to the full panoply of securities laws, including even criminal penalties.”“Neither the law nor the facts as to my clients support this type of market-chilling regulatory activism,” he added. “Left standing, the district court’s rulings permit the Commissioner to pursue aggregate and undefined relief on behalf of anyone, anywhere, at any time. This should not be the law in Colorado.” Click here to see brief tendered last week by attorneys for HEDC and Mr. Davis. Please note that the Court ordered HEDC and Mr. Davis to resubmit a brief of no more than 14,250 words by March 15, 2019.



