NVBDC ANNOUNCES BOSTON SCIENTIFIC AS LATEST CORPORATE MEMBER

The country's leading Certification Organization for SD/VOBs of all sizes.

Boston Scientific is engaged in an ongoing effort to build diversity and inclusion into every aspect of our company, including our supply chain.” — Saken Khokhar, Boston Scientific Supplier Diversity Manager

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Veterans Business Development Council (NVBDC) welcomes Boston Scientific as a corporate member. The medical device manufacturer and developer is a leader in finding solutions to help treat people globally. NVBDC is proud to be endorsed by Boston Scientific as the leading certification agency works to find opportunity and access for Service Disabled and Veteran Owned Businesses (SDVOBs) across the United States. For certified SD/VOBs who are seeking to work with Boston Scientific, their Supplier Diversity Program focuses on finding industry leaders who are continually innovative and abide by the highest ethical standards.“Boston Scientific is proud to be working with NVBDC to increase our partnerships with Veteran Owned and Service Disabled and Veteran Owned Businesses. Boston Scientific is engaged in an ongoing effort to build diversity and inclusion into every aspect of our company, including our supply chain. To that end, Boston Scientific is committed to the sustained support of Small and Diverse Businesses who share our dedication to improving the quality of patient care,” said Saken Khokhar, Boston Scientific Supplier Diversity Manager.Certified Veteran Business owners who are seeking to work within Supplier Diversity Programs are in outstanding company when they deal with Boston Scientific. “We are looking forward to a business relationship with our new corporate member and see great opportunities for Veteran Business Owners across the U.S,” said Keith King, President NVBDC.Veteran focused Diversity Spending Programs are an $80 billion-dollar market in the United States. Other corporations who support the NVBDC in certifying SD/VOBs include the 28-member corporations of the Billion Dollar Roundtable, and corporations such as, Kellogg's, General Motors, Ford, JP Morgan Chase & Co., PPG, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Minnesota, Facebook, BMW, Google, Microsoft, Apple and many more.NVBDC’s Mission:The NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.FIND US. LIKE US. FOLLOW US. JOIN US. LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.