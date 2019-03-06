Black man’s new website calls out San Francisco City Hall and professional basketball for “ripping off” neighbor Oakland

Are you a torchbearer or a pallbearer?

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, March 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- San Francisco – Allen Jones created a website, NBA Doesn't Care in response to being ignored for years by the NBA. His new website gives a truly ugly glimpse of a covetous and racist San Francisco City Hall that suggests it is unfit to be home to an NBA franchise.The NBA Champion Golden State Warriors are on schedule to open their new $1.3 billion Chase Center arena in San Francisco at the start of the 2019 – 20 NBA season.But Jones believes, NBA commissioner Adam Silver, learning of how unkind San Francisco has been to its own Black communities will not allow The City to get away with doing the same to its neighbor, Oakland.Anyone who views the website will see that it is easy to read but hard to believe that San Francisco deserves such a loud and embarrassing rebuke for its conduct.As a longtime fan of professional basketball, Jones calls the NBA Champion Golden State Warriors to move 17 miles from Oakland to San Francisco morally reprehensible or a “Classless act by a world-class city.”Click the “About” link on his site and you will read how San Francisco has turned the mythical tale of Robin Hood and his Merrie men into a true story of, “Hood Robbin.”San Francisco has a $10 billion a year tourism industry versus Oakland’s $800 million a year tourism industry. And according to Forbes, 74 billionaires reside in The City. So, why would the NBA want to be a party to taking a billion-dollar arena project from a poorer Black community in Oakland to give to a much richer White community in San Francisco?That act alone contradicts an NBA program started in 2005 called, “NBA Cares.” Players, coaches, and staff working with many charitable organizations are dedicated to giving back to the community through this NBA program. Many view the program as the heart of the league. But juxtaposed that community outreach to a heartless San Francisco and Jones sees NBA hypocrisy.Click, “Mission”, and you will learn that Jones has a simple goal: keep the Warriors in Oakland as a statement of respect for all Black communities of America. Jones admits he might be alone in his belief but he boldly states, “The only reparations Black people need in America is respect."Jones does guarantee, however, the owners of Warriors Chase Center arena will not lose one dollar on their investment based on a vision that he is eager to share with the ownership of the team.Click, “ Black Lives Don’t Matter .” Here you will learn of egregious acts of racism perpetrated by San Francisco elected and appointed leaders against members of its own Blacks residents.Jones sees a victory: “A torchbearer is willing to help carry the message of how a world-class city should treat its neighbors. A pallbearer; by silence, carries the message in a casket with the hope of burying it.”Are you a torchbearer or a pallbearer? A GoFundMe account called, “Stop the Warriors from moving” was first established in 2017 to help finance the effort. It remains active to remind the NBA and San Francisco City Hall: A world-class city helps its neighbors; it does not help itself to its neighbor’s jewels.--End--About the author:Allen Jones is a 62-years-old Black homosexual, who has never been able to walk. His favorite city’s conduct in wooing the Warriors from their Oakland home was, “A classless act by a world-class city.” And until further notice, Jones says he left his heart in Oakland.



