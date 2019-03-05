Relax In Comfort Has Secured Exclusive Distribution Rights to My Freedom Lift Bed

My Freedom Lift Bed first adjustable bed designed to help individuals suffering from limited mobility the ability to get in & out of bed by themselves with ease

What a blessed relief for anyone desiring to stay home and retain the dignity and comfort of their very own castle, their home, with their partner or family.” — Don DePaulis

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Relax In Comfort has secured an exclusive retail distribution agreement as the premier retail partner in Central Florida for the My Freedom Lift Bed . The My Freedom Lift Bed is three products in one. The My Freedom Lift Bed artfully combines a traditional zero gravity bed with a lift chair combined with the Hi-Lo elevation of a hospital bed at 1/3 the cost of many hospital beds alone.The My Freedom Lift Bed is designed to allow those suffering a physically debilitating disease to stay at home longer since their partner or care giver no longer is burdened with the physical lifting of the person during their care. Also, the risk of injury can be reduced during transition from the bed and the user can navigate in and out of their bed without assistance, thus the name, My Freedom Lift Bed!Thousands of individuals are forced out of their home and into assisted living or nursing homes primarily due to the fact that they can no longer be physically managed in and out of their bed or chair at home by their partner. What a blessed relief for anyone desiring to stay home and retain the dignity and comfort of their very own castle, their home, with their partner or family.The My Freedom Lift Bed comes with a 3-year factory warranty for peace of mind and is equipped with an intuitive and easy to operate tethered remote control for reliable operation. Relax In Comfort has served the wellness needs of Central Florida since 1967 with the World’s best massage chairs and adjustable number beds. We are proud to offer a truly unique solution for the untold thousands of families that could benefit from the My Freedom Lift Bed. Special introductory pricing will be in effect thru March 31, 2019. Nationwide shipping available anywhere within the Continental United States.



