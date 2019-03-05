Global Home Security Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Home Security Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Home Security Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Home Security Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Home security system is a set of integrated systems connects to your home Wi-Fi network so you can monitor and control your security devices using your smartphone and an app. Entry-level systems typically include a couple of door and window sensors, a motion detector, and a hub that communicates with these devices using one or more wireless protocols such as Wi-Fi, Z-Wave, ZigBee, or a proprietary mesh network. You can add extra door, motion, and window sensors to provide coverage for your entire house and build a comprehensive system that includes door locks, garage door openers, indoor and outdoor surveillance cameras, lights, sirens, smoke/CO detectors, water sensors, and more. The key part of connected home security system is smart Hub or smart control panel. The hub connects to your router via a wired ethernet connection and infiltrates your airwaves with a signal that the smart home devices respond to.

The future of the home security market looks attractive with opportunities in the residential sector. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing rate of crime, declining prices of security products, increasing awareness related to safety and security, and the growing adaption of cloud-based technologies.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the home security industry, include adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning software in the residential security sector and constant developments of security technologies, such as smart cameras and sensors.

In 2018, the global Home Security market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Home Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Home Security development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Honeywell

ADT

Securitas

Panasonic

Samsung

Vivint

LifeShield

Scout Alarm

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Equipment

Electronic Lock

Video Surveillance

Fire Sprinklers & Extinguishers

Intruder Alarms

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Villa

Apartment

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Key Stakeholders

Home Security Manufacturers

Home Security Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Home Security Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

