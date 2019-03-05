Exclusive speaker interview released with Sumitomo Rubber ahead of Pre-filled Syringes West Coast 2019

In the run-up to PFS WC in June, SMi caught up with Douglas Cusato from Sumitomo Rubber to discuss his presentation, current challenges and the upcoming event

LONDON, CA, UNITED KINGDOM, March 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 4th annual Pre-Filled West Coast conference will return to San Diego, USA, on June 3rd-4th 2019, which will gather a global audience of medical device experts and PFS industry leaders to discuss new developments and showcase the latest and advancements.SMi Group are pleased to have caught up with Douglas Cusato, Director of Medical Rubber Business, Sumitomo Rubber, just ahead of the conference.A snapshot of the interview below:Q: What are the key challenges if any facing the PFS USA market place?A: “The challenges of the US PFS market will be in line with the future strategy for pharma and providing solutions to existing challenges. This includes, managing challenges linked with personalized medicines such as much smaller batch sizes and essential zero tolerance for scrape due to the super high value of the drug products, improved accessibility of legacy drugs which will drive needs for cost reduction initiatives (cost conscious). With regards to providing solutions to existing problems, industry still has a lot of room to improve including lowering visible and subvisible particulates, controlling and/or eliminating silicone oil and providing viable solutions for the growing compounding pharmacy market.”Q: What current hot topic will you be addressing in your presentation and what would you say makes it relevant to 2019?A: “Reducing patient and development project risks within innovative elastomeric components. The presentation starts with a review of an industry survey regarding the challenges in development of PFS type systems. Knowing the challenges from an industry consensus point of view, I try to make solid relationships between the real-life challenges we experience, and the strengths linked with recent innovations. Lastly, I try to bring the picture full circle via a review of our recent verification studies the Sumitomo’s innovative MP silicone free stopper technology.”Q: Where do you think the biggest growth area will be in 2019?A: “Wearables and other large volume injection devices, smart devices that support interconnected drug delivery solutions and various platforms to support personalized medicines.”For the full speaker interview and event brochure including the full two-day agenda and speaker line-up, please visit http://www.prefilled-syringes-westcoast.com/einpr3 This year’s conference will feature more presentations from industry professionals to provide attendees with the expertise to overcome the challenges of the PFS industry.There is also an interactive half-day post workshop (June 5th 2019) on ‘The secrets to uncovering and addressing design flaws before usability testing’ led by Shannon E. Clark, founder and CEO of UserWise.Take advantage of the $200 Early Bird discount on bookings expiring on March 29th 2019. Register for the conference and/or workshop at http://www.prefilled-syringes-westcoast.com/einpr3 Pre-filled Syringes West CoastConference: June 3rd – 4th 2019Half-day Post-conference workshop: June 5th 2019Contact Information:SMi Group offer direct access to key decision makers through tailored sponsorship and exhibitor packages. For details contact Alia Malick on +44 (0)20 7827 6168.For delegate enquiries contact Fateja Begum on +44 (0)20 7827 6184.For all media inquiries contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 / Email: hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk---ENDS---About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.