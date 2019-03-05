Global Cricket Equipment Market 2019 Consumption Volume, Value, Sale Price, Import & Export Report Forecast 2025

Cricket Equipment Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com adds "Cricket Equipment Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025" To Its Research Database.

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Cricket Equipment Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Cricket Equipment Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Cricket is a bat-and-ball game played between two teams of eleven players on a cricket field, at the center of which is a rectangular 22-yard-long pitch with a wicket, a set of three wooden stumps sited at each end.

Cricket Equipment is the equipment needed when playing cricket. The equipment mainly includes cricket bats, cricket balls, cricket protective gear, and others.

The global Cricket Equipment industry mainly concentrates in APAC, Europe, MEA and Americas. The global are rather scattered, the global leading players in this market are Gray-Nicolls, Gunn & Moore, Sanspareils Greenlands, Kookaburra, Sareen Sports and Slazenger , which accounts for about 40 % of total production value. There are many production plants scattered in India which more dependent on the manual production.

The Cricket Equipment are mainly used by clubs, schools, individuals and others. The main application is clubs and individuals, which accounts for above 70% and it is forecasted that share will be maintain in 2021.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep slow increasing, as well as the consumption value.

The global Cricket Equipment market is valued at 13 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 16 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Cricket Equipment market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Cricket Equipment in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Cricket Equipment in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Cricket Equipment market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Cricket Equipment market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Gray-Nicolls

Gunn & Moore

Sanspareils Greenlands

Kookaburra

Sareen Sports

Slazenger

Adidas

Puma

British Cricket Balls

CA Sports

Nike

Woodworm Cricket

Kippax

Sommers

Market size by Product

Cricket Bats

Cricket Balls

Cricket Protective Gear

Others

Market size by End User

Junior/Youth

Women

Men

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Key Stakeholders

Cricket Equipment Manufacturers

Cricket Equipment Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Cricket Equipment Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

