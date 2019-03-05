Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Cricket Equipment Market 2019 Consumption Volume, Value, Sale Price, Import & Export Report Forecast 2025

Cricket Equipment Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cricket Equipment Market 2019

Wiseguyreports.Com adds “Cricket Equipment Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025” To Its Research Database.

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Cricket Equipment Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Cricket Equipment Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Cricket is a bat-and-ball game played between two teams of eleven players on a cricket field, at the center of which is a rectangular 22-yard-long pitch with a wicket, a set of three wooden stumps sited at each end. 
Cricket Equipment is the equipment needed when playing cricket. The equipment mainly includes cricket bats, cricket balls, cricket protective gear, and others. 
The global Cricket Equipment industry mainly concentrates in APAC, Europe, MEA and Americas. The global are rather scattered, the global leading players in this market are Gray-Nicolls, Gunn & Moore, Sanspareils Greenlands, Kookaburra, Sareen Sports and Slazenger , which accounts for about 40 % of total production value. There are many production plants scattered in India which more dependent on the manual production. 
The Cricket Equipment are mainly used by clubs, schools, individuals and others. The main application is clubs and individuals, which accounts for above 70% and it is forecasted that share will be maintain in 2021. 
Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep slow increasing, as well as the consumption value. 
The global Cricket Equipment market is valued at 13 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 16 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Cricket Equipment market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Cricket Equipment in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Cricket Equipment in these regions. 
This research report categorizes the global Cricket Equipment market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Cricket Equipment market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company: 
Gray-Nicolls 
Gunn & Moore 
Sanspareils Greenlands 
Kookaburra 
Sareen Sports 
Slazenger 
Adidas 
Puma 
British Cricket Balls 
CA Sports 
Nike 
Woodworm Cricket 
Kippax 
Sommers

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3776261-global-cricket-equipment-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Market size by Product 
Cricket Bats 
Cricket Balls 
Cricket Protective Gear 
Others 

Market size by End User 
Junior/Youth 
Women 
Men

Market size by Region 
North America 
United States 
Canada 
Mexico 
Asia-Pacific 
China 
India 
Japan 
South Korea 
Australia 
Indonesia 
Singapore 
Malaysia 
Philippines 
Thailand 
Vietnam 
Europe 
Germany 
France 
UK 
Italy 
Spain 
Russia 
Central & South America 
Brazil 
Rest of Central & South America 
Middle East & Africa 
GCC Countries 
Turkey 
Egypt 
South Africa

Key Stakeholders 
Cricket Equipment Manufacturers 
Cricket Equipment Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers 
Cricket Equipment Subcomponent Manufacturers 
Industry Association 
Downstream Vendors

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Complete Report Details@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3776261-global-cricket-equipment-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Study Coverage 
1.1 Cricket Equipment Product 
1.2 Market Segments 
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered 
1.4 Market by Type 
1.4.1 Global Cricket Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Product 
1.4.2 Cricket Bats 
1.4.3 Cricket Balls 
1.4.4 Cricket Protective Gear 
1.4.5 Others 
1.5 Market by End User 
1.5.1 Global Cricket Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by End User 
1.5.2 Junior/Youth 
1.5.3 Women 
1.5.4 Men 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary 
2.1 Global Cricket Equipment Market Size 
2.1.1 Global Cricket Equipment Revenue 2014-2025 
2.1.2 Global Cricket Equipment Sales 2014-2025 
2.2 Cricket Equipment Growth Rate by Regions 
2.2.1 Global Cricket Equipment Sales by Regions 
2.2.2 Global Cricket Equipment Revenue by Regions

….

11 Company Profiles 
11.1 Gray-Nicolls 
11.1.1 Gray-Nicolls Company Details 
11.1.2 Company Business Overview 
11.1.3 Gray-Nicolls Cricket Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.1.4 Gray-Nicolls Cricket Equipment Products Offered 
11.1.5 Gray-Nicolls Recent Development 
11.2 Gunn & Moore 
11.2.1 Gunn & Moore Company Details 
11.2.2 Company Business Overview 
11.2.3 Gunn & Moore Cricket Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.2.4 Gunn & Moore Cricket Equipment Products Offered 
11.2.5 Gunn & Moore Recent Development 
11.3 Sanspareils Greenlands 
11.3.1 Sanspareils Greenlands Company Details 
11.3.2 Company Business Overview 
11.3.3 Sanspareils Greenlands Cricket Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.3.4 Sanspareils Greenlands Cricket Equipment Products Offered 
11.3.5 Sanspareils Greenlands Recent Development 
11.4 Kookaburra 
11.4.1 Kookaburra Company Details 
11.4.2 Company Business Overview 
11.4.3 Kookaburra Cricket Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.4.4 Kookaburra Cricket Equipment Products Offered 
11.4.5 Kookaburra Recent Development 
11.5 Sareen Sports 
11.5.1 Sareen Sports Company Details 
11.5.2 Company Business Overview 
11.5.3 Sareen Sports Cricket Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.5.4 Sareen Sports Cricket Equipment Products Offered 
11.5.5 Sareen Sports Recent Development 
11.6 Slazenger 
11.6.1 Slazenger Company Details 
11.6.2 Company Business Overview 
11.6.3 Slazenger Cricket Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.6.4 Slazenger Cricket Equipment Products Offered 
11.6.5 Slazenger Recent Development 
11.7 Adidas 
11.7.1 Adidas Company Details 
11.7.2 Company Business Overview 
11.7.3 Adidas Cricket Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.7.4 Adidas Cricket Equipment Products Offered 
11.7.5 Adidas Recent Development 
11.8 Puma 
11.8.1 Puma Company Details 
11.8.2 Company Business Overview 
11.8.3 Puma Cricket Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.8.4 Puma Cricket Equipment Products Offered 
11.8.5 Puma Recent Development 

Continued..

NORAH TRENT
Wise Guy Reports
+91 841 198 5042
email us here
["facebook", "twitter", "google", "linkedin"]
{"facebook"=>"", "twitter"=>"", "google"=>"", "linkedin"=>""}

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
NORAH TRENT
Wise Guy Reports
+91 841 198 5042
Share This Story
Company Details
Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers,
Pune
411028
India
+1 646 845-9349/ +44-208-133-9346/ +1 339 368 6938
Visit Newsroom
About

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

wiseguyreports

More From This Author
Global Logistics Robots Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025
Pomegranate Global Market Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Forecast To 2025
Global Home Security Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025
View All Stories From This Author