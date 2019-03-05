Four weeks until SMi’s 11th Annual Adaptive Designs in Clinical Trials Conference in London

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the growing popularity in use and acceptance of adaptive designs in clinical trials - demonstrated most recently with the new FDA draft guidance on adaptive designs – there is a pressing need for a forum which explores this increasingly normalized medical methodology.For this reason, SMi Group are pleased to present the next Adaptive Designs in Clinical Trials conference taking place on the 1st - 2nd April 2019 in London. The two-day conference will host in depth presentations from regulatory agencies, researchers and biostatisticians on the latest advances that are revolutionizing the drug development process both in Europe and North America.The full two-day programme can be found on the website or by downloading the event brochure at http://www.adaptivedesigns.co.uk/einpr6 Key reasons to attend the 2019 conference include:• See how the regulatory environment for adaptive drug design is shifting across the continent with insights from the MHRA, Amgen, AstraZeneca and Berry Consulting• Explore the therapeutic potential of adaptive designs with real-world examples from H.Lundbeck, GSK Vaccines, Pfizer and Novartis• Listen to how the latest platform trial case studies – such as that of the EPAD project and the MS Society initiative, are impacting pharmaceutical development• Delve into the long-standing discussion of Bayesian vs. frequentist designs• Discover the latest research in response-adaptive designs: trials for rare diseases and looking forwardAt this year’s conference, there will once again be an array of networking opportunities:• Meet and network with key industry and thought leaders shaping state of the art adaptive design techniques• More than 4 hours of networking during the conference days• Engage with an array of vendors, with leading solution providers, Mevia and GCE Solutions among those exhibiting last yearAdaptive Designs in Clinical Trials 2019 has attracted a global audience of experts raring to explore the latest scientific breakthroughs and highlight future opportunities to enhance the precision, efficiency and ethical aspects of clinical trials.With only four weeks remaining until the conference, register today to guarantee your place at http://www.adaptivedesigns.co.uk/einpr6 Adaptive Designs in Clinical TrialsDate: 1st – 2nd April 2019Workshops: 3rd February 2019Location: Holiday Inn, Kensington Forum97 Cromwell Rd, Kensington, London SW7 4DNFor all media inquiries contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 / Email: hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk---ENDS---About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.