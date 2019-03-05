Rice Bran Oil Global Market Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Forecast To 2025

Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

This report provides in depth study of “Rice Bran Oil Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Rice Bran Oil Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Rice bran oil is the oil extracted from rice bran. Rice bran is an oily layer in between the paddy husk and the white rice. It can be used as edible oil. In addition to its use in the food industry serve as additives, it is also used in the health care industry and the pharmaceutical industry. In HS codes and duty rates for rice bran oil, rice bran oil was classified as food& drinks oils, herbs& spices oil. the mainly content statistic is crude rice bran oil. 
Currently the main producing region is Asia. Asia is also the main area of rice. The major producers are India, China, Japan and Thailand. India is the world's largest consumption area. Chinese consumption market has not yet well-developed, there is a huge potential market. Japan researches and developments rice bran oil with a long history. 
All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of production technology. In recent years, some Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world's leading technology. 
The industry is currently in the developing stage. The next five years, sales growth rate of the rice bran oil will decrease and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. The slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future. As competition intensifies, prices will also show a downward trend. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin. 
The global Rice Bran Oil market is valued at 1170 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 1480 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Rice Bran Oil market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Rice Bran Oil in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Rice Bran Oil in these regions. 
This research report categorizes the global Rice Bran Oil market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Rice Bran Oil market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company: 
Ricela 
Kamal 
BCL 
SVROil 
Vaighai 
A.P. Refinery 
3F Industries 
Sethia Oils 
Jain Group of Industries 
Shivangi Oils 
Balgopal Food Products 
King Rice Oil Group 
CEO Agrifood Limited 
Kasisuri 
Surin Bran Oil 
Agrotech International 
Tsuno Rice Fine Chemicals 
Oryza Oil & Fat Chemical 
Wilmar International 
Wanyuan Food & Oil 
Jinrun 
Shanxin 
Jinwang

Market size by Product 
Extraction 
Squeezing 

Market size by End User 
Food 
Cosmetic 
Industry 
Other

Market size by Region 
North America 
United States 
Canada 
Mexico 
Asia-Pacific 
China 
India 
Japan 
South Korea 
Australia 
Indonesia 
Singapore 
Malaysia 
Philippines 
Thailand 
Vietnam 
Europe 
Germany 
France 
UK 
Italy 
Spain 
Russia 
Central & South America 
Brazil 
Rest of Central & South America 
Middle East & Africa 
GCC Countries 
Turkey 
Egypt 
South Africa

Key Stakeholders 
Rice Bran Oil Manufacturers 
Rice Bran Oil Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers 
Rice Bran Oil Subcomponent Manufacturers 
Industry Association 
Downstream Vendors

