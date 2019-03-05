Wise.Guy.

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Global License Plate Recognition (LPR) Cameras Market Research Report 2019" To Its Research Database

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, March 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Global License Plate Recognition (LPR) Cameras Market Research Report 2019" To Its Research Database

Description:-

License Plate Recognition (LPR) cameras, also known as License Plate Capture (LPC) cameras, are a specialized form a CCTV security cameras. As their name implies, their job is to capture and record license plate numbers from vehicles in motion; they are also certainly capable of capturing stationary plates as well. While other cameras may be able to do the job under the right circumstances, LPR cameras are the only security cameras that guarantee and accurate recording of a license plate.

Europe is also the largest consumption market in the world

Scope of the Report:

The global License Plate Recognition (LPR) Cameras market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on License Plate Recognition (LPR) Cameras volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall License Plate Recognition (LPR) Cameras market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3776033-global-license-plate-recognition-lpr-cameras-market-research-report-2019

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Neology (3M)

Siemens

Kapsch TrafficCom

Vivotek

ARH

GeoVision

Genetec

Tattile

Bosch Security Systems

NEXCOM

HTS

Elsag

TagMaster

Petards Group

NDI Recognition Systems

Shenzhen AnShiBao

ParkingEye Limited

AlertSystems

Euro Car Parks Limited (UK)

CA Traffic

Vigilant Solutions(US)

PaisAn

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Mobile LPR Camera

Fixed LPR Camera

Portable LPR Camera

Segment by Application

Traffic Management

Law Enforcement

Electronic Toll Collection

Parking Management

Others

For Detailed Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3776033-global-license-plate-recognition-lpr-cameras-market-research-report-2019

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 License Plate Recognition (LPR) Cameras Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of License Plate Recognition (LPR) Cameras

1.2 License Plate Recognition (LPR) Cameras Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global License Plate Recognition (LPR) Cameras Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Mobile LPR Camera

1.2.3 Fixed LPR Camera

1.2.4 Portable LPR Camera

1.3 License Plate Recognition (LPR) Cameras Segment by Application

1.3.1 License Plate Recognition (LPR) Cameras Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Traffic Management

1.3.3 Law Enforcement

1.3.4 Electronic Toll Collection

1.3.5 Parking Management

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global License Plate Recognition (LPR) Cameras Market by Region

1.4.1 Global License Plate Recognition (LPR) Cameras Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global License Plate Recognition (LPR) Cameras Market Size

1.5.1 Global License Plate Recognition (LPR) Cameras Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global License Plate Recognition (LPR) Cameras Production (2014-2025)

2 Global License Plate Recognition (LPR) Cameras Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global License Plate Recognition (LPR) Cameras Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global License Plate Recognition (LPR) Cameras Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global License Plate Recognition (LPR) Cameras Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers License Plate Recognition (LPR) Cameras Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 License Plate Recognition (LPR) Cameras Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 License Plate Recognition (LPR) Cameras Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 License Plate Recognition (LPR) Cameras Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…..

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in License Plate Recognition (LPR) Cameras Business

7.1 Neology (3M)

7.1.1 Neology (3M) License Plate Recognition (LPR) Cameras Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 License Plate Recognition (LPR) Cameras Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Neology (3M) License Plate Recognition (LPR) Cameras Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Siemens

7.2.1 Siemens License Plate Recognition (LPR) Cameras Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 License Plate Recognition (LPR) Cameras Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Siemens License Plate Recognition (LPR) Cameras Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Kapsch TrafficCom

7.3.1 Kapsch TrafficCom License Plate Recognition (LPR) Cameras Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 License Plate Recognition (LPR) Cameras Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Kapsch TrafficCom License Plate Recognition (LPR) Cameras Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Vivotek

7.4.1 Vivotek License Plate Recognition (LPR) Cameras Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 License Plate Recognition (LPR) Cameras Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Vivotek License Plate Recognition (LPR) Cameras Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 ARH

7.5.1 ARH License Plate Recognition (LPR) Cameras Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 License Plate Recognition (LPR) Cameras Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 ARH License Plate Recognition (LPR) Cameras Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 GeoVision

7.6.1 GeoVision License Plate Recognition (LPR) Cameras Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 License Plate Recognition (LPR) Cameras Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 GeoVision License Plate Recognition (LPR) Cameras Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Genetec

7.7.1 Genetec License Plate Recognition (LPR) Cameras Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 License Plate Recognition (LPR) Cameras Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Genetec License Plate Recognition (LPR) Cameras Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Tattile

7.8.1 Tattile License Plate Recognition (LPR) Cameras Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 License Plate Recognition (LPR) Cameras Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Tattile License Plate Recognition (LPR) Cameras Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued......

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3776033-global-license-plate-recognition-lpr-cameras-market-research-report-2019

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.