Global Cycling Clothing Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast 2025

Cycling Clothing Market:

Executive Summary

Cycling Clothing is clothing designed to be worn while cycling. Cycling wear includes cycling jerseys, cycling shorts, cycling jacket and cycling wind coats.

USA was the largest regional market for Cycling Clothing, with revenue USD 1174 million in 2017. It is further expected to grow due to more and more people pay attention to healthy lifestyles. In addition, China is also expected to witness fastest growth, at an estimated CAGR of 21.57% from 2017 to 2024.

The global Cycling Clothing market is valued at 2540 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 4540 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Cycling Clothing market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Cycling Clothing in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Cycling Clothing in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Cycling Clothing market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Cycling Clothing market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Adidas

Nike

Specialized Bicycle

MERIDA

TREK

Capo

Assos

Rapha

Marcello Bergamo

Castelli

Jaggad

Pearl Izumi

GIANT

CCN Sport

Mysenlan

JAKROO

Spakct

Market size by Product

Professional Cycling Apparel

Amateur Cycling Apparel

Market size by End User

Male Cyclists

Female Cyclists

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Cycling Clothing market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Cycling Clothing market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Cycling Clothing companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Cycling Clothing submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cycling Clothing are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Cycling Clothing market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Cycling Clothing Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Cycling Clothing Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Professional Cycling Apparel

1.4.3 Amateur Cycling Apparel

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Cycling Clothing Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Male Cyclists

1.5.3 Female Cyclists

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Cycling Clothing Market Size

2.1.1 Global Cycling Clothing Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Cycling Clothing Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Cycling Clothing Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Cycling Clothing Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Cycling Clothing Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Cycling Clothing Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Cycling Clothing Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Cycling Clothing Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Cycling Clothing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Cycling Clothing Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Cycling Clothing Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Cycling Clothing Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Cycling Clothing Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Cycling Clothing Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Cycling Clothing Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Cycling Clothing Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Cycling Clothing Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Cycling Clothing Sales by Product

4.2 Global Cycling Clothing Revenue by Product

4.3 Cycling Clothing Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Cycling Clothing Breakdown Data by End User

