Global Motorcycle Boot Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2025

Executive Summary

Motorcycle boots are associated with motorcycle riders and range from above ankle to below knee boots. They have an outside of a typical boot but a low heel to control the motorcycle. To improve motorcycle safety, motorcycle boots are generally made from a thick, heavy leather and may include energy absorbing and load spreading padding, metal, plastic and/or composite materials to protect the motorcycle rider's feet, ankles and legs in an accident. For use in wet weather, some boots have a waterproof membrane lining such as Gore-Tex or SympaTex.

Men is a major application of Motorcycle Boot. While the sales Market Share (%) in Men was 88.97% in 2016 and will be 89.08% in 2022.

The technical barriers of Motorcycle Boot are low, and the Motorcycle Boot market concentration degree is relatively lower. Europe and North America is the main consumption places, with a consumption market share nearly 43.51% and 32.15% in 2016.

In the future, the Motorcycle Boot will have a good future; the price fluctuation has relationship with the raw material. The technology will more mature and the monopoly phenomenon will be weaken.

The global Motorcycle Boot market is valued at 210 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 280 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Motorcycle Boot market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Motorcycle Boot in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Motorcycle Boot in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Motorcycle Boot market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Motorcycle Boot market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Harley-Davidson

CorTech

O'Neal

Bates Footwear

Gaerne

Skechers

Durango Boot

Forma Boots

FRYE

Dr Martens

UGG

Market size by Product

Under 100 USD

100-200 USD

200-300 USD

Over 300 USD

Market size by End User

Men

Women

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Motorcycle Boot market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Motorcycle Boot market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Motorcycle Boot companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Motorcycle Boot submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Motorcycle Boot are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Motorcycle Boot market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Motorcycle Boot Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Motorcycle Boot Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Under 100 USD

1.4.3 100-200 USD

1.4.4 200-300 USD

1.4.5 Over 300 USD

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Motorcycle Boot Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Men

1.5.3 Women

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Motorcycle Boot Market Size

2.1.1 Global Motorcycle Boot Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Motorcycle Boot Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Motorcycle Boot Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Motorcycle Boot Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Motorcycle Boot Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Motorcycle Boot Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Motorcycle Boot Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Motorcycle Boot Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Motorcycle Boot Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Motorcycle Boot Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Motorcycle Boot Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Motorcycle Boot Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Motorcycle Boot Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Motorcycle Boot Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Motorcycle Boot Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Motorcycle Boot Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Motorcycle Boot Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Motorcycle Boot Sales by Product

4.2 Global Motorcycle Boot Revenue by Product

4.3 Motorcycle Boot Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Motorcycle Boot Breakdown Data by End User

Continuous…

