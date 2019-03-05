Property Management Software Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Global Property Management Software Market

Property management software helps property managers manage their daily operations. These operations include tenant and lease tracking, accounting, and building maintenance. The software solution provides property managers a centralized platform to view all their properties. It also ensures the progress of other property-related operations such as supervising maintenance tasks and addressing the needs of tenants.

The Property Management Software industry was 562.73 million in 2017 and is projected to reach 985.30 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.27% between 2017 and 2025. The market for Property Management Software is fragmented with players such as Yardi Systems, MRI Software, Oracles, Protel, Infor, Guestline, Accruent, Entrata, PAR Springer Miller, Itesso(Amadeus), Maestro, Agilysys, Sihot(GUBSE AG), Hetras (Shiji Group), InnQuest Software.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the Europe recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

According to this study, over the next five years the Property Management Software market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Property Management Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Property Management Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Property Management Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

On-Premise PMS (Property Management Software)

Cloud-Based PMS (Property Management Software)

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Household

Hospitality and Vacation Rental

Commercial

Industrial

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Yardi Systems

MRI Software

Oracles

Protel

Infor

Guestline

Accruent

Entrata

PAR Springer Miller

Itesso（Amadeus）

Maestro

Agilysys

Sihot (GUBSE AG)

Hetras (Shiji Group)

InnQuest Software

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Property Management Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Property Management Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Property Management Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Property Management Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Property Management Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Property Management Software Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Property Management Software Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Property Management Software Segment by Type

2.2.1 On-Premise PMS (Property Management Software)

2.2.2 Cloud-Based PMS (Property Management Software)

2.3 Property Management Software Market Size by Type

3 Global Property Management Software by Players

3.1 Global Property Management Software Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Property Management Software Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Property Management Software Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Property Management Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

4 Property Management Software by Regions

4.1 Property Management Software Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Property Management Software Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Property Management Software Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Property Management Software Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Property Management Software Market Size Growth

…………………….

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

List of Tables and Figures

Table Product Specifications of Property Management Software

Figure Property Management Software Report Years Considered

Figure Market Research Methodology

Figure Global Property Management Software Market Size Growth Rate 2014-2024 ($ Millions)

Table Property Management Software Market Size CAGR by Region 2014-2024 ($ Millions)

Table Major Players of On-Premise PMS (Property Management Software)

Table Major Players of Cloud-Based PMS (Property Management Software)



