Hydraulic Submersible Pump Market - Global Industry Forecast – 2025

Hydraulic submersible pumps (HSPs) are hydraulic turbine-driven downhole pumps that were developed as an alternative to the more commonly used electric motor-driven submersible (centrifugal or progressive cavity) pumps (ESPs).

The global Hydraulic Submersible Pump market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. 
This report focuses on Hydraulic Submersible Pump volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hydraulic Submersible Pump market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. 
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered: 
Stanley 
Atlas Copco 
SPP Pumps 
Hydra-Tech Pumps 
Selwood 
Xylem (Godwin Pumps) 
Franklin Electric (Pioneer Pump) 
JCB 
Cornell Pump 
Gorman-Rupp 
HYCON A / S. 
EBARA 
TERAL 
TSURUMI 
Thompson Pump 
Versa Pump 
Active Engineering (QuaX Pumps)

 

Segment by Regions 
North America 
Europe 
China 
Japan

Segment by Type 
Aluminum 
Ductile Iron 
Others

Segment by Application 
Construction 
Mining 
Industrial 
Agricultural 
Oil Field 
Others

 

Table Of Contents:      

1 Hydraulic Submersible Pump Market Overview 
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Hydraulic Submersible Pump 
1.2 Hydraulic Submersible Pump Segment by Type 
1.2.1 Global Hydraulic Submersible Pump Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025) 
1.2.2 Aluminum 
1.2.3 Ductile Iron 
1.2.4 Others 
1.3 Hydraulic Submersible Pump Segment by Application 
1.3.1 Hydraulic Submersible Pump Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025) 
1.3.2 Construction 
1.3.3 Mining 
1.3.4 Industrial 
1.3.5 Agricultural 
1.3.6 Oil Field 
1.3.7 Others 
1.4 Global Hydraulic Submersible Pump Market by Region 
1.4.1 Global Hydraulic Submersible Pump Market Size Region 
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.5 Global Hydraulic Submersible Pump Market Size 
1.5.1 Global Hydraulic Submersible Pump Revenue (2014-2025) 
1.5.2 Global Hydraulic Submersible Pump Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Hydraulic Submersible Pump Market Competition by Manufacturers 
2.1 Global Hydraulic Submersible Pump Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019) 
2.2 Global Hydraulic Submersible Pump Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019) 
2.3 Global Hydraulic Submersible Pump Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019) 
2.4 Manufacturers Hydraulic Submersible Pump Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types 
2.5 Hydraulic Submersible Pump Market Competitive Situation and Trends 
2.5.1 Hydraulic Submersible Pump Market Concentration Rate 
2.5.2 Hydraulic Submersible Pump Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers 
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Hydraulic Submersible Pump Business 
7.1 Stanley 
7.1.1 Stanley Hydraulic Submersible Pump Production Sites and Area Served 
7.1.2 Hydraulic Submersible Pump Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.1.3 Stanley Hydraulic Submersible Pump Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
7.2 Atlas Copco 
7.2.1 Atlas Copco Hydraulic Submersible Pump Production Sites and Area Served 
7.2.2 Hydraulic Submersible Pump Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.2.3 Atlas Copco Hydraulic Submersible Pump Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
7.3 SPP Pumps 
7.3.1 SPP Pumps Hydraulic Submersible Pump Production Sites and Area Served 
7.3.2 Hydraulic Submersible Pump Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.3.3 SPP Pumps Hydraulic Submersible Pump Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
7.4 Hydra-Tech Pumps 
7.4.1 Hydra-Tech Pumps Hydraulic Submersible Pump Production Sites and Area Served 
7.4.2 Hydraulic Submersible Pump Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.4.3 Hydra-Tech Pumps Hydraulic Submersible Pump Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
7.5 Selwood 
7.5.1 Selwood Hydraulic Submersible Pump Production Sites and Area Served 
7.5.2 Hydraulic Submersible Pump Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.5.3 Selwood Hydraulic Submersible Pump Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served 

 

 Continued…….                                                      

 

