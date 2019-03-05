Global Popcorn Makers Market: Useful Perspective on future opportunities and strategies of key players

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Popcorn Makers Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global Popcorn Makers Market

A popcorn maker (also called a popcorn popper) is a machine used to pop popcorn. Since ancient times popcorn has been a popular snack food, produced through the explosive expansion of kernels of heated corn (maize). Commercial large-scale popcorn machines were invented by Charles Cretors in the late 19th century. Many types of small-scale home methods for popping corn also exist.

Popcorn Maker is widely used for home use and commercial use. The proportion of Popcorn Maker for the two field of use is similar in 2016. The trend of popcorn makers for home use is increasing.

Market competition is intense. Gold Medal Products, Cretors, Nostalgia Electrics, Great Northern Popcorn, Presto, Paragon-Manufactured Fun, West Bend, etc. are the leaders of the industry.

According to this study, over the next five years the Popcorn Makers market will register a 3.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 310 million by 2024, from US$ 260 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Popcorn Makers business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Popcorn Makers market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

@Get Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3771353-global-popcorn-makers-market-growth-2019-2024

This study considers the Popcorn Makers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

20 Cups

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Home Use

Commercial Use

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Gold Medal Products

Cretors

Nostalgia Electrics

Great Northern Popcorn

Presto

Paragon-Manufactured Fun

West Bend

Severin

Wabash Valley Farms

Snappy Popcorn

REMACOM

Sanyei Corporation

ITO

Magic Seal

VERLY

Mei Yu

Orbit Electrodomestic

Skyline Home Appliances

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Popcorn Makers consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Popcorn Makers market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Popcorn Makers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Popcorn Makers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Popcorn Makers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

@Get Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3771353-global-popcorn-makers-market-growth-2019-2024

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Popcorn Makers Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Popcorn Makers Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Popcorn Makers Segment by Type

2.2.1 20 Cups

2.3 Popcorn Makers Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Popcorn Makers Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Popcorn Makers Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Popcorn Makers Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Popcorn Makers Segment by Application

2.4.1 Home Use

2.4.2 Commercial Use

2.5 Popcorn Makers Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Popcorn Makers Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Popcorn Makers Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Popcorn Makers Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Popcorn Makers by Players

3.1 Global Popcorn Makers Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Popcorn Makers Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Popcorn Makers Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Popcorn Makers Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Popcorn Makers Revenue by Players (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Popcorn Makers Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Popcorn Makers Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Popcorn Makers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Popcorn Makers Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Popcorn Makers Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Popcorn Makers by Regions

4.1 Popcorn Makers by Regions

4.1.1 Global Popcorn Makers Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Popcorn Makers Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Popcorn Makers Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Popcorn Makers Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Popcorn Makers Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Popcorn Makers Consumption Growth

………………………….

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Picture of Popcorn Makers

Table Product Specifications of Popcorn Makers

Figure Popcorn Makers Report Years Considered

Figure Market Research Methodology

Figure Global Popcorn Makers Consumption Growth Rate 2014-2024 (K Units)

Figure Global Popcorn Makers Value Growth Rate 2014-2024



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.