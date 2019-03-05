Drug Delivery Devices - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2019 – 2025

New Study On “2018-2025 Drug Delivery Devices Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Drug Delivery Devices Industry

The report covers the analysis and forecast of the drug delivery devices market on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2017 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Mn).

The study provides a detailed view of the drug delivery devices market, by segmenting it based on by delivery route, by product type, by End- User and regional demand. Robust development in drug devices in the past several years propels the growth for the drug delivery devices market. Increasing accessibility and affortability of drug delivery is another prime factor driving the market demand. Additionally, inventions such as infusion pens could fuel the growth of this market.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The segmentation also includes by delivery route, by product type, and by end- user in all regions. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments.

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the drug delivery devices market at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2017 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the drug delivery devices market.

The report provides the size of the drug delivery devices market in 2017 and the forecast for the next eight years up to 2025. The size of the global drug delivery devices market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America has been taken into account in estimating the growth of the global market.

Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. The drug delivery devices market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Bottom-up approach is done to estimate the global revenue of the drug delivery devices market, split into regions. Based on delivery route, delivery route, product type, and End- User the individual revenues from all the regions is summed up to achieve the global revenue for drug delivery devices. Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of drug delivery devices several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Antares Pharma Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bayer AG, Glaxsmithkline PLC, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., and Sanofi.

The global drug delivery devices market has been segmented into:

Global Drug Delivery Devices Market: By Delivery Route

• Oral route

• Parenteral route

• Transdermal route

• Inhalation route

Global Drug Delivery Devices Market: By Product type

• Ambulatory infusion pumps

• Valves

• Needles

• Paediatric IV set

• Others

Global Drug Delivery Devices Market: By End- User

• Diagnostic centers

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory surgical centers

• Others

Global Drug Delivery Devices Market: By Geography

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K.

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY, ASSUMPTIONS AND ACRONYMS

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1 GLOBAL DRUG DELIVERY MARKET

3 GLOBAL DRUG DELIVERY MARKET-MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1 INTRODUCTION

3.1.1 GLOBAL DRUG DELIVERY MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

3.1.2 GLOBAL DRUG DELIVERY MARKET SNAPSHOT

4 GLOBAL DRUG DELIVERY MARKET OVERVIEW- BY DELIVERY ROUTE

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.1.1 GLOBAL DRUG DELIVERY MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET- BY DELIVERY ROUTE

4.1.1.1 ORAL ROUTE

4.1.1.2 PARENTERAL ROUTE

4.1.1.3 TRANSDERMAL ROUTE

4.1.1.4 INHALATION ROUTE

5 GLOBAL DRUG DELIVERY MARKET ANALYSIS AND FORECAST, BY PRODUCT TYPE

5.1 INTRODUCTION

5.1.1 GLOBAL DRUG DELIVERY MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET- BY PRODUCT TYPE

5.1.1.1 AMBULATORY INFUSION PUMPS

5.1.1.2 VALVES

5.1.1.3 NEEDLES

5.1.1.4 PAEDIATRIC IV SET

5.1.1.5 OTHERS

6 GLOBAL DRUG DELIVERY MARKET ANALYSIS AND FORECAST, BY END- USER

6.1 INTRODUCTION

6.1.1 GLOBAL DRUG DELIVERY MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET- BY END- USER

6.1.1.1 DIAGNOSTIC CENTERS

6.1.1.2 HOSPITALS

6.1.1.3 AMBULATORY SURGICAL CENTERS

6.1.1.4 OTHERS

7 GLOBAL DRUG DELIVERY MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET, BY REGION

7.1 INTRODUCTION

7.2 KEY TAKEWAYS

8 NORTH AMERICA DRUG DELIVERY MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

8.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

8.1.1 DRIVERS

8.1.2 RESTRAINTS

8.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES

8.2 NORTH AMERICA DRUG DELIVERY MARKET ANALYSIS- BY DELIVERY ROUTE

8.3 NORTH AMERICA DRUG DELIVERY MARKET ANALYSIS- BY PRODUCT TYPE

8.4 NORTH AMERICA DRUG DELIVERY MARKET ANALYSIS- BY END- USER

8.5 U.S.

8.6 CANADA

8.7 MEXICO

9 EUROPE DRUG DELIVERY MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

9.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

9.1.1 DRIVERS

9.1.2 RESTRAINTS

9.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES

9.2 EUROPE DRUG DELIVERY MARKET ANALYSIS- BY DELIVERY ROUTE

9.3 EUROPE DRUG DELIVERY MARKET ANALYSIS- BY PRODUCT TYPE

9.4 EUROPE DRUG DELIVERY MARKET ANALYSIS- BY END- USER

9.5 U.K.

9.6 FRANCE

9.7 GERMANY

9.8 ITALY

9.9 SPAIN

9.10 REST OF EUROPE



